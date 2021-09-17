The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
iPhone 13 deals - live: Find Apple’s best contract offers from Tesco, EE and more
With the iPhone 13 launching today, we’re bringing you everything you need to know and the best deals we can find
Today’s the day – UK pre-orders for the Apple iPhone 13, plus its pro, pro max and mini models, open at 1pm on Friday 17 September, and we’re here following live to help you get the very best deals on your new handset.
Rumours of the iPhone 13 have been on the horizon for a while, and we finally got confirmation at the Apple showcase on 14 September, where the brand unveiled four new versions of its ever-popular device. Now we have a fixed date for ordering, the actual release date when your order will ship (24 September), and the price (starting from £679), we can finally get excited about getting our hands on one.
Whether you’re looking for a contract or a handset, if you’re ready to leave your iPhone 12 behind and upgrade to the shiny new iPhone 13 as soon as it goes on sale, you’re in the right place.
Keep scrolling to learn more about when the iPhone launches, how much it costs, or the best deals available as they come in.
As well as Apple, the iPhone 13 will also be available from:
When does pre-order drop?
The chance to pre-order your new iPhone 13 will happen at 1pm today, so in 45 minutes.
The following retailers are all open for registering your interest, and of course the Apple website itself.
If you order now you won’t get your iPhone dispatched till this time next week on Friday 24 September when the release happens.
Other websites, like John Lewis are not taking pre-orders but do have the iPhone 13 already listed on site ready to buy next week on the release date.
iPhone 13 at John Lewis
Unlike phone carriers and networks, John Lewis isn’t giving customers the option to pre-register for the launch but has got the iPhone 13 listed on its website now for sale on 24 September.
This is the same release date that the pre-order will be shipped.
John Lewis appears to have all four models of the iPhone 13, including the pro, pro max, the mini and the standard iPhone 13.
These are at the range of price points provided by Apple, ranging from £679 to £1,549 at the highest end.
It also has the pink option available, which already appears to be in high demand.
Register your interest with Carphone Warehouse now
Although the pre-order officially doesn’t launch until 1pm, which is in about 75 minutes time, you can register your details with Carphone Warehouse now.
That includes sharing your name, email, phone number — and then Carphone Warehouse be in touch when the drop happens.
iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 pro?
The Apple tagline for the iPhone 13 pro is “more pro than ever before” and is “pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in a smartphone”.
Apple says the pro features: “The most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone; Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion; a massive leap in battery life; A15 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone; an advanced 5G experience; and so much more”.
Read our review of the iPhone 12 versus the iPhone 12 Pro to get an idea of how the models usually compare.
Of course the price tag varies too with the iPhone 13 starting at £679 and the iPhone 13 pro starting at £949.
How to order the iPhone 13 from EE
EE will open pre-orders for the iPhone 13 on Friday at 1pm (GMT) like many other UK carriers and retailers. Customers already with the EE network can register their interest on its website.
You can specify your interest in both the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 pro.
iPhone 13 pro max in pink
Previous iPhones have come in a standard range of colours including black, blue, red, and pale green, as well as the rose gold and graphite options.
But the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will be available in a pale pink colour, which is already proving popular and set to be in particularly high demand.
The other colours on offer are blue, midnight, starlight, and red. However, according to Apple, it doesn’t seem the iPhone 13 pro max model will be available in pink, only silver, graphite, gold or sierra blue.
iPhone 13 deals
Most of the major UK retailers are going big on iPhone 13 pre-orders today, including EE, Three, Carphone Warehouse, O2, Sky, and of course Apple itself.
Most of them are currently just trying to get customers signed up for the drop, and aren’t offering discounted deals but some are offering comprehensive packages for your new phone – such as the EE ‘Full Works Plan’, which gives you 24 months of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade, all with unlimited data.
Three is also offering a couple of deals, including a “refer a friend” which gives you £80 cash back when you recommend a new phone, tablet, sim or home broadband service. Three Recycle gives you cash to your bank or Paypal when you trade in your old phone.
And O2 still offers its O2 Priority service for customers, giving you unique prize draws and invite-only access to certain gigs and experiences.
When is the iPhone 13 coming out?
So pre-order begins at 1pm (GMT) on Friday and you can register your interest at the following retailers right now to be notified when it happens:
But the iPhone 13 won’t ship straight away. Apple says it will be released to customers from 24 September, which is next Friday.
Going by previous iPhone drops, customers can normally expect to have their new phone one to two weeks after the initial pre-order date.
How much will the iPhone 13 cost?
One thing we all want to know with Apple products - the cost.
At the launch event on Tuesday, Apple announced that prices will start at £679 for the iPhone 13 mini. This rises to £799 for the standard iPhone 13.
For the iPhone 13 Pro you’re looking at a starting price of £949 and the iPhone 13 Pro Max from £1,049.
What we know so far about the iPhone 13
The iPhone 13 was only unveiled a few days ago on 14 September at Apple’s latest event – although obviously we’ve known a new iPhone was on the horizon for some time.
The iPhone 13 updates the latest iPhone 12 bringing a new camera system and Apple’s latest A15 chip. The brand claims it will be up to 50 per cent faster than other phones on the market.
There will be four new iPhones including a 13 mini, 13 pro and 13 pro max, with all featuring larger batteries to give you more time away from your charger.
Apple has also decided to have a more eco-conscious approach with this phone, with the antenna bands made from upcycled plastic water bottles, and the rare earth metals used internally made from recycled materials.
You can read more about everything we know here.
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.