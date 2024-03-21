Get a daily round-up of the best shopping deals, chosen by our IndyBest experts Sign up to our Daily Deals email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Whether they’re alternatives to cult classic products, or rated by celebrities, influencers and editors, make-up, skincare and haircare products can be catapulted into beauty stardom in a matter of hours, thanks to social media.

TikTok alone is awash with all the buzziest and best beauty products of the moment – it’s a guaranteed treasure trove when it comes to finding the beauty hits (and duds) to know. When it comes to viral mascaras taking the platform and beauty sphere by storm, Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara is one product that really does live up to the hype.

In our review of the now cult classic product, our tester said it is a “great everyday product that, for once, lives up to its social media hype”, as their “eyelashes instantly looked lengthened and lifted, and, most impressively, stayed that way all day”.

So it’s safe to say we were excited to see this buzzy beauty buy discounted by no small sum in the Amazon Spring Sale (or Amazon Spring Deal Days, if looking to use the official name). Just keep scrolling to find out how to bag the bargain.

Maybelline lash sensational sky high mascara: Was £12.99, now £8.48, Amazon.co.uk

(Maybelline)

Available in a range of colourways, including black, brown, burgundy, blue and pink, while also being available as a waterproof version, Maybelline’s mascara has been well and truly tried and tested. In fact, it’s lived in our writer’s make-up bag ever since the product first launched in 2021. The main takeaways? In their review, they found it to be a buildable formula that’s best for lengthening, with a flexible brush allowing the lashes to look instantly longer and more lifted.

Writing about the design of the wand itself, they found it was “extremely flexible”, noting they appreciated the “conical shape, which makes it ideal for getting to hard-to-reach areas and easy to manoeuvre from all angles, with minimal mess.” As for the formula and consistency, they found it feels “fairly fluid”, although, that didn’t lead to the smudging they had feared. They went on to add: “The mascara is infused with bamboo extract and fibres, which grip onto your lashes, helping to achieve serious length without weighing lashes down or becoming clumpy.”

