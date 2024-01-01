Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Stocking up on new skincare and haircare buys can be expensive, whether you’re refreshing empty bottles or trying fresh finds. Naturally, some brands are pricier than others, and this often applies to cult classics including popular haircare brand, Olaplex. It’s known for serving up products that strengthen and repair strands thanks to its signature patented bond builder and it’s become my go-to for managing my thick, wavy locks.

The issue with its impressive products is that they don’t come cheap, which is why I’m always on the lookout for a deal on its haircare, most importantly my favourite shampoo: Olaplex no.4 shampoo. And I’ve just spotted that it has been reduced to its cheapest-ever price in Amazon’s January sale.

When I reviewed the shampoo, I was so impressed with the results that I awarded it eight out of 10. If you too want to stock up, keep reading everything there is to know about the much-loved product.

Olaplex no.4 shampoo: Was £28, now £16.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

If you love Olaplex’s shampoo as much as I do, you’re going to want to stock up now – the product has never been cheaper at Amazon.

If you’re yet to try it, your hair is in for a treat – when I reviewed the product, I found that it made my locks “easier to style”, but also noticed that my hair held its “curl on the days we didn’t blow-dry and straighten”.

It has a “thick consistency, you only need a very small amount of Olaplex’s shampoo because a little goes a long way”. Case in point: one bottle lasted me four months, which is particularly impressive considering I have long, thick hair.

In terms of results, after two months of use, I noticed that my locks were “much more manageable” and breakages reduced. If you’re on the fence, give it a try while it’s more than £10 off. I’m sure you’ll love it.

Buy now

