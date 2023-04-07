Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

With Easter just around the corner now, many of us will be stocking up on all the essentials, from hot cross buns to bottles of vino for the table – and of course, chocolate Easter eggs galore. Not that we need any excuse.

Always ready to hunt down a bargain, we’re here to bring you the latest and best deals and discounts on Easter eggs from some of the biggest supermarkets – just make sure you thank us later.

From Asda’s four-for-£10 offer, to some serious savings at Sainsbury’s, Waitrose and Very to name a few, there’s no short supply of deals to be had this year – you just need to know where to look.

While everyone’s attention has been focused on M&S’s Curly the cockapoo – quite rightly so, as he is incredibly cute – the fancy food brand’s competitors are cutting costs on chocolate treats, including Easter eggs from key confectionary brands, such as Cadbury, Lindt, Ferrero Rocher and more.

Buying in bulk is a great way to see the biggest savings, which is only a good thing for those with a sweet tooth. That being said there’s plenty of one-off deals to whet your appetite. So, if it’s your turn to be the Easter bunny, you best hop to it.

Waitrose: Waitrose caramel ribbon Easter egg: Was £7, now £5.60, Waitrose.com

(Waitrose)

If you’re looking for sparkle, Waitrose’s milk chocolate egg features a glimmering chocolate ribbon design. Now reduced by £1.40, the fancy looking œuf contains caramel pieces and sea salt throughout and sounds a delectable choice. Other tempting treats from the supermarket’s range include a raspberry and white chocolate (£5.60, Waitrose.com) and orange egg (£5.60, Waitrose.com) which are both on offer now.

Marks & Spencer: M&S extremely chocolatey orange explosion egg: Was £7, now £5, Ocado.com

(M&S)

Marks and Spencer has, as ever, pushed the boat out when it comes to its seasonal treats, and many of them are now on sale, from the beloved Curly the Cockapoo chocolate puppy (was £6, now £4.50, Ocado.com) to a Chocosaurus Rex (now £4.50, Ocado.com). If you prefer your chocolate fix in egg form, though, the extremely chocolatey orange explosion egg with a thick milk chocolate shell with crunchy and fruity pieces throughout sounds too good to share.

Moser Roth Belgian blonde chocolate office bunnies: Was £3.49, now £2.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Aldi has launched heaps of chocolate treats for Easter this year, and while larger eggs do feature, we think these mini rabbits could be a sweet choice for sharing. Now on sale, these caramel flavoured Belgian white chocolate bunnies have been filled with salted milk chocolate ganache. If you’re looking for a dairy-free option then the supermarket is also selling a box of dark chocolate, vegan bunnies (Was £3.49, now £2.99, Aldi.co.uk).

Sainsbury’s: Lindt milk chocolate large easter egg with assorted mini eggs: Was £9, now £6.50, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Ocado)

If you love Lindt’s signature creamy, melt-in-the-middle texture then we’d imagine these mini eggs will be a hit. Inside the box you’ll find an assortment of milk chocolate mini eggs paired with a larger Easter egg as the main event. When you buy the bundle at Sainsbury’s, the chocolatier’s luxury looking buy will be knocked down in price to £6.50 – which amounts to a worthwhile saving of £2.50.

Amazon: Cadbury chocolate Easter egg pack of 12: Was £36.95, now £29.95, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Whether you’re planning an egg hunt, planning to whip up some seasonal treats or simply want to stock up, this pack of 12 Dairy Milk Easter eggs will definitely make sure you are set for the upcoming holiday. Reduced by 19 per cent, it’s a real bargain for chocoholics! Just make sure you crack them open to reveal a little treat inside.

Asda: Cadbury four-for-£10 Easter eggs bundle, Asda.com

(Asda)

Asda has made things nice and simple by pre-selecting four fan favourites into a £10 bundle. Included in this selection are some shining stars from the Cadbury chocolate range, with creme egg, twirl, buttons and mini eggs, all making an appearance.

A second selection, which includes wispa, crunchy, caramel and twirl orange, is also up for grabs (£10, Asda.com). Or you can even mix and match to make your own selection with Milkybar Thornton’s, M&M’s and Terry’s chocolate orange all making an appearance.

Usually priced at £3 each, it’s a small saving, but we certainly aren’t turning our noses up at this Easter egg offer.

Asda: Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate fingers Easter egg: Was £8, now £4.50, Asda.com

(Cadbury )

While some people love the little easter eggs, true chocolate lovers know the only real way to go is with one of the large ones, and for this, we turn to Cadbury Dairy Milk. Cutting down the cost from £8 to £4.50, there’s an almost 50 per cent saving on this Cadbury fingers egg which includes a sizeable chocolate egg and three small packs of fingers.

Ocado: Lindt gold bunny milk chocolate: Was £5.50, now £3.75, Ocado.com

(Ocado)

Lindt seems like the high-brow option for Easter and few things look as lovely as the classic gold bunnies. Adding a little luxury to the sweet treats, Ocado has treated us to an almost £2 saving on the classic Easter treat which is made with the Lindt milk chocolate.

Iceland: Four-for-£10 Easter eggs deal, Iceland.co.uk

(Iceland)

If you’ll looking to buy in bulk, head down to Iceland. Serving up the same tasty offer as Asda, you can now nab four eggs for just £10, which is a pretty serious saving when noting that most sell for £4 each ordinarily. You can make the selection of any four eggs you like, and a huge range of fan-favourites are included, such as Celebrations, Galaxy, Maltesers and more, to truly tempt key chocolate lovers.

Sainsbury’s: Ferrero Rocher golden Easter egg milk chocolate and hazelnut: Was £14.50, now £10, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsbury's)

Fancy chocolate fiends rejoice as this Ferrero Rocher find has had a price cut of over 30 per cent. Still rather spenny in the Easter egg stakes, it’s certainly not a bargain buy, but if you’re after a little luxury this season, then best buy it while the discount is still available, Included in the box is one large egg and six classic chocolates, making for a sizeable feast of the sweet treat.

Thorntons: milk chocolate bunny Easter model: Was £7, now £5.95, Thorntons.com

(Thorntons)

Add this chocolate bunny to your Easter egg hunt, with the sweet treat sure to keep both little ones and adults happy over the bank holiday weekend. The milk chocolate rabbit features white chocolate detailing, and it looks very tempting to tuck in to, either before or after your Sunday lunch. Currently reduced by more than £1, it can be iced with your recipient’s name for an extra special Easter Sunday gift too.

Sainsbury’s: Kinder Easter egg hunt kit: Was £6.50, now £5, Sainsburys.co.uk

(Sainsbury’s)

Surprise the kids with this cute Easter egg hunt knit, which contains an array of Kinder chocolate treats. Scatter the treats around the house or garden for a fun activity to suit the whole family. Goodies you’ll find inside this box include seven Kinder mini eggs, a Kinder surprise, a Kinder figure, four Kinder chocolate happy hippos, and eight Kinder schoko-bons. That’s a lot of chocolate to share around, and there’s a decent £1.50 saving to nab right now too.

Ocado: Reese’s hollow egg: Was £6, now £3, Ocado.com

(Ocado)

A half price deal on chocolate eggs just in time for Easter weekend, this offering from Ocado is quite the treat. Featuring a milk chocolate hollow egg, three Reese’s peanut butter cups and two white chocolate peanut butter cups, there’s extra chocolate to munch on after you’ve cracked your egg. Whether you choose to share or devour solo, save £3 on this tempting treat.

