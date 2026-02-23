I tried the viral crisps Easter egg - and here are my thoughts

As Easter eggs continue to land on supermarket shelves and adorn high-street chocolatiers, it’s always exciting to discover the latest unexpected flavour combo.

Last year, Waitrose had us all chatting with its croissant-inspired egg – not to mention the viral cracking pistachio creation. And it looks like this year won’t be any less adventurous.

Premium crisp brand Torres has unveiled an egg that’s bound to divide opinion: a chocolate Easter egg studded with crumbs of its signature salty crisps. Sweet, salty, and definitely a conversation starter.

The Spanish company is known for its elevated flavours – think black truffle, Iberian ham and fried egg – but it’s safe to say no one thought an Easter egg would be its next launch.

Social media is already talking about the launch with some arguing that chocolate and crisps are an elite flavour combination, while others are outraged at the size of the egg for its price.

I got my hands on the viral launch, so keep reading for my review and everything else you need to know about this divisive Easter treat.

There are flecks of crisp scattered throughout the creamy chocolate shell

Torres the crisp egg Made with sustainably sourced cocoa from Ghana, Cornish milk chocolate and crisps from Barcelona, this egg is certainly not your average Easter offering. The shell blends 20 per cent cocoa milk chocolate with sea-salted crisp crumbs, creating a flavour that’s as conversation-starting as it is surprisingly satisfying. The sunshine-yellow box feels unmistakably Selfridges, instantly signalling something a little more premium. Inside, the egg is on the petite side – just smaller than my hand – and neatly wrapped in gold foil. The shell itself is thick, smooth and pleasingly creamy. While it’s not packed with visible crisps, there are flecks scattered throughout that deliver a gentle crunch. Flavour-wise, it really works: the crisp pieces bring a subtle saltiness that lingers at the end of each bite. If you’re a fan of chocolate-dipped salted popcorn, think of this as a slightly more refined take on that sweet-salty pairing. At £12.99 it’s undeniably a treat-yourself purchase, especially given its modest size. But considering a 500g bag of Torres crisps will set you back £17.99 at Selfridges, the price suddenly feels a little less surprising. The egg is only available to buy at Selfridges. Why we love it Great balance of salty and sweetness

Cool packaging Take note Expensive £13 from Selfridges.com Prices may vary

