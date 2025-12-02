7 best deodorants for women that actually work, tested by a beauty expert

Deodorants and anti-perspirants are introduced into our lives early, as a result of increased sweating during puberty. Then comes the day-to-day perspiration from exercising, stuffy trains and mad rushes to work. Pregnancy will also bring about even more hormonal changes and – you guessed it – increased sweating. And let’s not get started on the hot flushes and night sweats some women experience as a side effect of the menopause.

Managing body odour from sweating isn’t always a walk in the park, especially when you’ve a while to wait before you’ll have access to a shower. In fact, it’s not the sweat itself which produces the unpleasant scent you associate with perspiration, but rather the effect of bacteria on sweat. “If bacteria are allowed to break down the sweat,” describes the NHS, “it can start to smell unpleasant.”

The NHS also advises that “eating spicy food and drinking alcohol” can play a part, but ultimately, a good deodorant will be essential to minimise these odours. Finding one that actually works can be tricky and, contrary to what you might think, the ones with the nicest fragrance aren’t always the most effective at masking or eliminating sweat. So I got hands-on with a selection of the most popular brands to discover the ones you can rely on through heatwaves, perimenopause and more.

The best women’s deodorants for 2025 are:

Best overall – Vichy 48hr intensive treatment: £10, Amazon.co.uk

Best budget buy – Nivea black & white invisible clear: £2, Boots.com

Best cream deodorant – Sure women maximum protection: £5, Amazon.co.uk

Best aerosol deodorant – Dove advanced care dragonfruit and coconut cream: £4.95, Sainsburys.co.uk

Best natural deodorant – Fussy refillable natural deodorant: £9.60, Boots.com

How I tested

I tested these deodorants on hot days, while exercising and commuting ( Lucy Smith/The Independent )

After collating a selection of aerosol, roll-on and balm deodorants, I set about testing the formulas on my underarms over the course of five months from May to September. I used every bottle until its last drop and wore the deodorants in a variety of settings, from hot yoga classes to heatwave weather on the London tube. When testing, I took note of the quality and functionality of the packaging, the deodorants’ texture and feel, as well as the scent and, importantly, the sweat and odour-busting performance throughout wear. You can read my detailed testing methodology at the end of the review.