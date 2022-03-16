If your go-to beauty products could do with restocking or you’re looking to freshen up your make-up, skincare or haircare routine now that the depths of winter are behind us, this could be the perfect time to do so because Boots has finally revealed a date for its highly anticipated 70 per cent off sale.

The high street retailer is already offering shoppers massive discounts of up to 50 per cent across a range of categories online... but things are about to get even better.

In previous years, the further reductions have included some of our all-time favourite products from big-name brands – think Pixi, Fenty Beauty, Mac and even Gucci – making it a mammoth event that you’ll want to mark in your diaries to ensure they don’t miss out.

The 70 per cent sale typically takes place at the end of January but due to lockdown restrictions in 2021, these were delayed and instead the sale launched in April. However, this year Boots is meeting avid beauty lovers somewhere in the middle and launching its sale in March.

From the exact date the sale starts to the discounts you can snap up online right now, here’s everything we know so far about the mammoth event.

When is the Boots 70 per cent off sale?

Despite the Boots 70 per cent off sale usually taking place towards the end of January, the retailer has chosen to delay proceedings this year but there isn’t long to go, just days in fact, as it officially kicks off on Monday 14 March.

There is a slight catch, however, as the discounts are only available to shop in-store and only while stocks last, so we recommend heading down to your local store bright and early to ensure you make the most of what’s on offer.

What discounts will be available?

Boots is very generous with its deals, with products reduced by up to 70 per cent. Last year’s sale saw discounts on some household names such as L’Oreal, Ted Baker, Yankee Candle and Boots’s own No7 brand.

While the sale has not yet started, Boots has revealed that shoppers can expect to see savings on brands including Soap & Glory, No7, Ted Baker, FCUK, Yankee Candle and Sanctuary Spa.

What are some of the best deals to shop now?

If you’re unable to get to a store, the good news is that Boots is currently offering up to 50 per cent off thousands of products across luxury make-up and perfume online. Below we’ve curated a round-up of the products we think are definitely worth adding to your basket now,

Fenty Skin the body duo: Was £24, now £12, Boots.com

(Fenty Skin)

If the cold weather and central heating has left you looking a little lacklustre, snap up this set from Rihanna’s Fenty Skin, which contains everything you need to achieve smooth, hydrated, and glowing skin. The set includes a mini version of the brand’s buff ryder exfoliating body scrub, which uses sugar, salt, and superfine sand to create a gentle but effective, exfoliating emulsion that deeply nourishes and softens. You can take your body moisturiser to the luxe level too with the butta drop whipped oil body cream that’s loaded with tropical oils and features Fenty’s signature clean, fresh scent that’s inspired by lush tropical fruits and flowers.

Harry Potter Hogwarts castle collection: Was £42, now £16.80 Boots.com

(Harry Potter)

Calling all Potter-heads – this is a saving you won’t want to miss. With an impressive 60 per cent off, this set contains everything you could possibly need for a bit of magical TLC. Inside the holographic Hogwarts castle tin you’ll find a golden snitch bath fizzer and glow palette, a Harry Potter blender cosmetic brush, Ron Weasley fan cosmetic brush, a Hogwarts candle, velvet eye mask and scrunchie.

Pixi brighter days ahead!: Was £68, now £27.20, Boots.com

(Pixi)

This brighter days ahead set from IndyBest-approved brand Pixi, includes a vitamin C tonic, wake up mist, sheet masks, and lotion. All of which are designed to help boost luminosity, brighten and protect your skin.

We’re big fans of Pixi, with its glow tonic featuring in our round-up of the best exfoliating toners, where our reviewer said it left their skin “brighter, nourished and, yes, glowing”. So you can rest assured that you’re getting quality products at a bargain price.

Oral-B pro 3 3000 black electric crossaction ultrathin toothbrush: Was £90, now £45, Boots.com

(Braun)

Upgrade your oral hygiene and save a whopping £45 on this electric toothbrush from the pros at Oral-B. If the money you’ll save isn’t enough to convince you, the gadget comes packed with a number of impressive features, including pressure control that visibly alerts you if you brush too hard, three brushing modes – daily clean, whitening and sensitive – and a battery that lasts more than two weeks.

Urban Decay hall of fame set: Was £52, now £34.66, Boots.com

(Urban Decay)

The OG of the longwear make-up game, Urban Decay’s all-nighter needs little introduction as its original formula has been a holy grail product for full-coverage lovers for years. Now you can snap up the setting spray, which is one of our favourites, as part of this gift set that also includes the brand’s vice lipstick in its bestselling shade “backtalk”, and a perversion mascara.

