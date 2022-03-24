Calling all bargain hunters – Boots’s annual sale has just got even better with a whopping 90 per cent off some of its beauty buys.

Every year, the high street retailer hosts a sale offering shoppers the chance to snap up a bargain with massive discounts of up to 50 per cent across a range of categories online. However, Boots is outdoing itself in 2022 by increasing the savings even further.

While we had to wait longer for the sale to start compared to previous years – the event usually takes place in January but didn’t kick off until March this time around – we have been rewarded for our patience.

On 14 March, the retailer launched its highly anticipated 70 per cent off sale, but the savings have now been hiked again, with a mammoth 90 per cent off big-name brands such as Ted Baker, No7 and FCUK.

So, whether your go-to beauty products could do with restocking, you’re looking to freshen up your make-up, skincare or haircare routine or want to treat a friend, this could be the perfect time to do so. Here’s everything we know so far about the event, including the best discounts you can snap up online right now.

When is the Boots 90 per cent off sale?

The Boots 70 per cent off sale usually takes place towards the end of January, but this year the retailer chose to delay proceedings, officially kicking off the event on Monday 14 March.

Just two weeks later and the retailer has amped things up, offering 90 per cent off a range of items from 24 March. There is a slight catch, however, as the discounts are only available to shop in-store while stocks last, so we recommend heading down to your local store bright and early to ensure you make the most of what’s on offer.

What discounts are available?

Boots is very generous with its deals and there are plenty of savings to be had across a range of products from big-name brands such as FCUK, Sanctuary Spa, Ted Baker and the retailer’s own No7 brand.

Head down to your nearest store and you could find a Ted Baker mini body spray for just 40p, among a whole host of other bargains.

What are some of the best deals to shop?

If you’re unable to get to a store, the good news is that Boots is currently offering up to 50 per cent off thousands of products across luxury make-up and perfume online. Below we’ve curated a round-up of the products we think are definitely worth adding to your basket now,

Fenty Skin the body duo: Was £24, now £12, Boots.com

(Fenty Skin)

If the cold weather and central heating has left you looking a little lacklustre, snap up this set from Rihanna’s Fenty Skin, which contains everything you need to achieve smooth, hydrated, and glowing skin. The set includes a mini version of the brand’s buff ryder exfoliating body scrub, which uses sugar, salt, and superfine sand to create a gentle but effective, exfoliating emulsion that deeply nourishes and softens. You can take your body moisturiser to the luxe level too with the butta drop whipped oil body cream that’s loaded with tropical oils and features Fenty’s signature clean, fresh scent that’s inspired by lush tropical fruits and flowers.

Harry Potter Hogwarts castle collection: Was £42, now £16.80 Boots.com

(Harry Potter)

Calling all Potter-heads – this is a saving you won’t want to miss. With an impressive 60 per cent off, this set contains everything you could possibly need for a bit of magical TLC. Inside the holographic Hogwarts castle tin you’ll find a golden snitch bath fizzer and glow palette, a Harry Potter blender cosmetic brush, Ron Weasley fan cosmetic brush, a Hogwarts candle, velvet eye mask and scrunchie.

Pixi brighter days ahead!: Was £68, now £27.20, Boots.com

(Pixi)

This brighter days ahead set from IndyBest-approved brand Pixi, includes a vitamin C tonic, wake up mist, sheet masks, and lotion. All of which are designed to help boost luminosity, brighten and protect your skin.

We’re big fans of Pixi, with its glow tonic featuring in our round-up of the best exfoliating toners, where our reviewer said it left their skin “brighter, nourished and, yes, glowing”. So you can rest assured that you’re getting quality products at a bargain price.

Oral-B pro 3 3000 black electric crossaction ultrathin toothbrush: Was £90, now £45, Boots.com

(Braun)

Upgrade your oral hygiene and save a whopping £45 on this electric toothbrush from the pros at Oral-B. If the money you’ll save isn’t enough to convince you, the gadget comes packed with a number of impressive features, including pressure control that visibly alerts you if you brush too hard, three brushing modes – daily clean, whitening and sensitive – and a battery that lasts more than two weeks.

Urban Decay hall of fame set: Was £52, now £34.66, Boots.com

(Urban Decay)

The OG of the longwear make-up game, Urban Decay’s all-nighter needs little introduction as its original formula has been a holy grail product for full-coverage lovers for years. Now you can snap up the setting spray, which is one of our favourites, as part of this gift set that also includes the brand’s vice lipstick in its bestselling shade “backtalk”, and a perversion mascara.

