The packaging

This isn’t a beautiful-looking beauty product. The packaging is functional rather than fun and gives off a more clinical style than a clean, cool and chic aesthetic. But that’s the same with all CeraVe products, as it’s what’s on the inside that counts.

The formula

We’re naming this the best retinol serum for those yet to build retinol into their regular routines. This is thanks to its gentle formulation, encapsulation technology and addition of ceramides and niacinamide, which all help to reduce the risk of irritation.

“The encapsulation of retinol helps protect the active ingredient to penetrate more deeply and effectively within the skin, ensuring optimal stability and delivery whilst mitigating the potential for unwanted side effects such as dryness and irritation,” shared Dr Granite.

As retinol accelerates your skin’s natural exfoliation process, encouraging it to shed dead skin cells, it can cause dryness and irritation. What we loved about this formula was the addition of niacinamide and ceramides, which provide anti-inflammatory properties as well as nourishing and hydrating the skin. While liquorice root is in there to also help brighten.

The application

Firstly, start off by using it slowly, say once or twice a week post-cleansing and before moisturising in the evenings, you can then increase the occurrence slowly once seeing how your skin reacts. Secondly, use a good SPF, ideally factor 50, every day when using retinol as your skin will be more sensitive to the sun.

Thirdly, many people who start using retinol can actually find they have more blemishes come up at the beginning of use, this is often referred to as skin purging. Though this might sound scary, it is completely normal as you are bringing all blemishes that were brewing under the skin to the surface at once.

Our tester did have slight purging results, with more blemishes than normal coming through – although this has started to fade at around the one-month mark. Essentially, what we’re saying, is that you will need to trust the process. That said, the gentleness of this serum should lead to less serious side effects than stronger serums.

The results

After around two weeks of use, our tester did start to notice subtle signs of post-acne marks starting to fade. And after one month’s worth of use, we can confirm that some of these marks have all but disappeared.

However, it will take some more time for the more stubborn ones to follow suit, so best be reminded this is a slow-results serum rather than an overnight miracle maker. If irritation is a cause for concern, the best thing about this serum was that our tester faced no issue with dryness, sensitivity or irritation at any point while using it.

The verdict: CeraVe resurfacing retinol serum

For retinol newbies, we highly recommend this serum. It has been formulated to reduce all possible side effects while still fading dark spots, post-acne blemishes and the appearance of large pores. Our tester loved the results and, after one month, can really notice a difference in the fading of light marks and is confident that with continued use, these results will only improve.

Just as with all CeraVe products, it falls into the affordable beauty category and, at just £14, is much more purse-friendly than a lot of other options. Although, for those who are well-seasoned when it comes to retinol, you may be best opting for a higher-strength formula.