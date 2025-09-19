Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Beloved by beauty buffs and editors alike, Charlotte Tilbury’s eponymous brand needs little introduction. Launched in 2016, the make-up artist’s roster of viral products includes pillow talk, flawless filter the beauty light wand. No wonder the Charlotte Tilbury beauty advent calendar sells out year after year.

Swapping chocolate treats for make-up and skincare staples, advent calendars are a relatively new festive tradition in the beauty world. From Harrods and Boots to Space NK, these countdowns make December a more indulgent affair.

While retailers including Lookfantastic, Sephora and Cult Beauty curate a line-up of viral bestsellers, advent calendars from the likes of Mac and Elemis are a greatest hits of their most cult products. Charlotte Tilbury’s glamorous countdown is exactly that– think pillow talk lipsticks alongside mini magic creams.

Unlike countdowns from the likes of Liberty, Selfridges and M&S, which run for all of advent, Charlotte Tilbury’s calendar is a 12-day format, whether you enjoy a daily unboxing in the run-up to Christmas or a blowout gift on the day itself.

These beauty advent calendars are big business – and don’t come cheap. Charlotte Tilbury’s calendar costs nearly £100, but The Independent has an exclusive discount code (INDY15) that can save you a rare 15 per cent on the calendar. Using the code takes the price of the calendar down to one of the cheapest I’ve come across.

I tested every product in the calendar to see if it’s worth the price tag.

How I tested

The calendar is packaged in a characteristically glamorous chest ( Daisy Lester/The Independent )

Quality: I wanted high-quality products that lived up to their marketing.

I wanted high-quality products that lived up to their marketing. Value for money: Considering the size of each product and the cost of the calendar, I weighed up whether the Charlotte Tilbury line-up offered good value for money. The brand claims you’re saving more than £80 on the contents of the calendar, but does this match up with the products inside?

Considering the size of each product and the cost of the calendar, I weighed up whether the Charlotte Tilbury line-up offered good value for money. The brand claims you’re saving more than £80 on the contents of the calendar, but does this match up with the products inside? Sizes : Similarly, I noted the size of each of the beauty products, assessing whether they were full-size or deluxe, while considering how long each formula would last beyond the Christmas period.

: Similarly, I noted the size of each of the beauty products, assessing whether they were full-size or deluxe, while considering how long each formula would last beyond the Christmas period. Variety: Despite it being September, I wanted the variety of products to put me in the festive spirit. Each product had to feel like a real treat, whether it was a plumping lip product or everyday mascara.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As The Independent’s senior shopping writer, Daisy Lester has been covering beauty at IndyBest for years, from expert guides on fake tan to lip oils and lip liners. She’s reviewed the best beauty advent calendars since 2022, testing brands from John Lewis and Lookfantastic to Boots and plenty more. When it comes to Charlotte Tilbury, she reviews products from the brand all-year-round, so is prime placed to see how its beauty advent calendar stands up against previous years and competitors (she’s reviewed both Selfridges and Lookfantastic already this year).

