Teeth discolouration is an issue with which many of us are familiar – yet it is still a tricky one to navigate, often leaving those experiencing it lacking confidence or appreciation for themselves and how they look in photos and in real life.

More people than you know naturally have yellow teeth, thanks to daily routines that include drinking coffee, tea, juice and wine (you’ll have to give us a really good reason to not reach for a glass of red after a long day at work).

While seeking professional dental advice and treatment is one option, many people are seeking out more DIY, at-home methods to brighten and whiten their smile. From teeth whitening strips to whitening toothpastes, there is a vast number of products that claim to help you achieve pearlier whites.

However, if you’re not totally sold on longer-term teeth whitening, there is a colour-correcting serum on the market that could be just for you. Having already gone viral on TikTok, not only are videos of bowled-over beauty influencers using the whitening product being viewed in excess, but even Kim Kardasian seems to be “obsessed” with the product.

If you’re intrigued by the “purple shampoo of teeth”, you’ll be pleased to know we’ve tested the serum to bring you our full verdict. Keep reading and prepare to be dazzled.

How we tested

We did just as the brand suggests and tried this product for a few mornings after we had already brushed our teeth, to see how our newly brightened smile fared throughout the day. We also gave ourselves little top-ups when we had particular occasions, such as going out for the evening and prior to shooting some photos, to see how our pearly whites looked in different lighting, too.