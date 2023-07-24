Hismile V34 colour corrector
- Size: 30ml
- Form: Gel serum
- Flavour: Mint
First things first, this product is a colour corrector and not a toothpaste. Not only will it not permanently whiten your teeth – because it’s not designed to – it also is not meant to replace your everyday oral healthcare routine. Designed to be a quick fix solution, this serum utilises colour-correcting technology (in a similar way to a purple shampoo), to help to cancel out any yellow undertones and stains – thanks to it being the opposite to yellow on the colour wheel.
The brand recommends using the V34 colour corrector after brushing your teeth with your regular toothpaste (though Hismile does have an excellent PAP+ whitening one that featured in our round-up of the best whitening toothpastes), should you be looking to smile brighter that day. Alternatively, you can use the serum to eradicate unwanted yellow tones on your teeth before a date, interview, night out – whatever the occasion.
Even though we were well prepped that this seurm was purple, we were still surprised when we squeezed out some of the serum, as it is dark. However, as the brand suggests, we applied two pumps to our toothbrush and began brushing in a circular motion for two minutes. We then spat it out and rinsed our mouth.
Unlike the brand’s toothpaste, which Hismile recommends you expel without rinsing afterwards (so as not to rid your mouth of all the positive and cleansing ingredients), you are meant to rinse your mouth after using the V34 serum. Upon first use, we did notice a little bit of purple residue on our gums and lips but this was fast eradicated with an extra rinse.
After using the serum, we immediately noticed a brighter and whiter smile. It was almost like seeing the immediate after effects of a successful teeth whitening treatment but in less time.
There were no issues with sensitivity, and we already knew this to be a quick-fix solution, so we weren’t shocked that it wasn’t as long-lasting as some might want. While we have tried many at-home teeth whitening treatments that caused zero sensitivity, including Hismile’s strips, this did feel like a less invasive and much faster treatment.