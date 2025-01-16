The Ordinary growth factors 15% serum
- Size: 30ml
- Key ingredient: Three growth factors (EGF, IGF and TGF)
- Why we love it
- Absorbs in seconds
- Heals skin damage
- Smooths texture, lines and wrinkles
- Firms skin with time
- Great alternative to retinol serum
- Take note
- Watery texture makes it easy to use too much
The formula
While you may have tried, seen or heard about epidermal growth factor (EGF) serums, this new formula goes beyond those containing this one type of growth factor. Instead, it’s infused with a high concentration of not just one but three plant-based growth factors (adding IGF and TGF growth factors if you’re into the science).
The brand says this is to offer short, medium and long-term effects including targeting rough skin texture and regenerating the look of ageing skin by reducing fine lines and wrinkles and firming the face and neck for a lifted appearance.
The application
Just like many of The Ordinary’s bestselling products, the new GF 15 per cent solution comes in the brand’s signature apothecary-like brown bottle with an easy-to-use pipette. We found it fuss-free as it absorbs in seconds, simply use it after cleansing and before moisturiser in both morning and evening regimes.
It’s recommended to apply a few drops to the face and neck, but for all-over coverage, we did think four or five seemed more appropriate. Don’t be tempted, like we were on occasion, to use any more, as it’s a water-based serum it is easy to overuse but do so and you’ll be restocking faster than you need to.
You also have to pay attention to what you’re applying with it. The brand warns not to use the same regimen as exfoliating acids and vitamin C products as these can hinder growth factors effectiveness.
The result
As with other skin-rejuvenating formulas, you do have to play the long game with growth factors to see results. So, we were pleasantly surprised that after just three weeks of use our tester’s dull dry skin did look more radiant (a hard thing to pull off in the winter months) and already felt much smoother.
These are impressive results in very little time. It must be its exclusive cocktail of growth factors working its magic as promised. So, our tester is going to continue both the AM/PM use, to see how her skin looks and feels with continued use – we’ll keep you posted.
What’s more, this formula makes a great alternative to a retinol serum. There are no side effects to be wary of, so if you’re on the sensitive side or haven’t got on with retinoids in the past do try this as a substitute.
There is only one downside to the formula and that is you get little hydration. So, if you have skin on the dry side, like our tester, that benefits from an extra layer of hyaluronic acid then teaming it with the much-loved hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 with ceramides (£8.80, Theordinary.com) would be the way to go.