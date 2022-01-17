Whether you have a well-stocked beauty bounty or not, the Boots January sale is the perfect opportunity to discover something new or stock up on your favourite formulas.

The retailer is already offering shoppers massive discounts of up to 50 per cent across a range of categories, including make-up, skincare, fragrance and more. But things are about to get even better.

Every year, Boots concludes its sale by increasing its already massive discounts to up to 70 per cent off, making it a highly anticipated event that many shoppers mark in their diaries to ensure they don’t miss out.

In previous years, the further reductions have included some of our all-time favourite products from big-name brands – think Pixi, Fenty Beauty, Mac and Gucci.

So, what can we expect this time around? From the sale’s start date to the discounts worth snapping up, here’s everything we know so far about the mammoth event.

When is the Boots 70 per cent off sale?

Boots is yet to confirm an official start date for its 70 per cent off sale, but it typically takes place towards the end of January.

The exact date it launches differs slightly each year, so make sure to keep checking back here for more updates.

Due to lockdown restrictions in 2021, the event was delayed and instead took place in April, with discounts only available in stores and not online.

However, we expect that 2022 will see the return of the sale’s normal schedule.

What discounts will be available?

Boots is very generous with its deals, with products reduced by up to 70 per cent.

Last year’s sale saw discounts on some household names such as L’Oreal, Ted Baker, Yankee Candle and Boots’s own No7 brand.

As the sale has not yet started, it’s not clear exactly what savings will be on offer, but we expect there will be plenty of bargains to be had across beauty.

What are some of the best deals to shop now?

If you can’t wait, the good news is that Boots is currently offering up to 50 per cent off thousands of products across luxury make-up and perfume. Below we’ve curated a round-up of the products we think are definitely worth adding to your basket now.

Fenty Beauty glossy posse 4-piece gloss bomb collection: Was 34, now £22.66, Boots.com

(Fenty Beauty)

RiRi’s cosmetics brand is one of our favourites here at IndyBest, featuring in a number of our round-ups from the best bronzers to skin tints. Now, Boots has slashed the price of this gift set of gloss bomb lip luminzers, which we rated “universally flattering” in our round-up of the best lip glosses for the perfect pout. “Scented with an addictive peach-vanilla fragrance, this would be a staple even if it didn’t look amazing,” said our reviewer. “But thankfully, it does.”

The set also includes a full-size gloss bomb cream colour drip lip cream in a never-before-seen shade. In our review of the formula, our tester said it “toes the line brilliantly between a richly pigmented lipstick and a gloss, maintaining the high shine of a glossy product without ending up claggy or uncomfortable”.

Buy now

Marc Jacobs daisy dream eau de toilette gift set, 50ml: Was £60, now £40, Boots.com

(Marc Jacobs)

Looking to invest in a new fragrance? You can save £20 on this Marc Jacobs fragrance set right now. Presented in a blue-coloured bottle that’s adorned with 3D daisies, the designer fragrance blend includes notes of blackberries, jasmine and white woods. The set, which comes in a stylish red box, also includes a body lotion and shower gel of the same scent. Talk about a beauty bargain.

Buy now

Harry Potter Hogwarts castle collection: Was £42, now £21, Boots.com

(Harry Potter)

Calling all Potter-heads – this is a saving you won’t want to miss. With an impressive 50 per cent off, this set contains everything you could possibly need for a bit of magical TLC. Inside the holographic Hogwarts castle tin you’ll find a golden snitch bath fizzer and glow palette, a Harry Potter blender cosmetic brush, Ron Weasley fan cosmetic brush, a Hogwarts candle, velvet eye mask and scrunchie.

Buy now

No7 Elizabeth Scarlett the ultimate cosmetic collection: Was £50, now £25, Boots.com

(No7)

Planning a weekend away? Travel in style with this No7 bundle that comes with a hand-painted and embroidered Elizabeth Scarlett velvet bag. Featuring a celestial design, the artist has collaborated with No7 for an exclusive range at Boots. This particular set includes six products – No7’s full 360 mascara, stay perfect amazing eyes pencil, lip and cheek tint, stay perfect matte fixing mist, moisture drench lipstick and a lift and illuminate primer.

Buy now

