As the summer heat peaks through, it’s important to find a hijab that is both breathable and light, while still being fashionable. Sadly, the high street doesn’t carry many options when it comes to summer hijabs, so to make it easier for you, we’ve summed up some sustainable options that you’ll be able to easily find online.

These hijabs are easy to wear and adjust, so whether you choose to wear it up or down you can style it how you like during the summer season.

With trendy looking and effortlessly regal styles, you can create many hijab looks with these brands and fabrics. From the turban style to the over the shoulder tied down look, these styles will surely get you ready for the days ahead.

During the summer season, you need to take extra care when the temperature turns up a notch. So the best option would be to go for airy, lightweight and sheer fabrics – these are an essential for every wardrobe.

We know that covering your head during the summer time can be extremely difficult, so that’s why we have tested which hijabs give your head and hair breathing space during this heatwave season. You can mix and match them with your outfits as you wish, keep it light and simple, and don’t layer too much during the summer heat.

Read more:

The best summer hijabs for 2021 are:

Best overall – Silq Rose lavender tight weave model hijab: £16, Silqrose.com

– Silq Rose lavender tight weave model hijab: £16, Silqrose.com Best office look – Vela Scarves gravity grey signature modal: £13.95, Velascarves.com

– Vela Scarves gravity grey signature modal: £13.95, Velascarves.com Best value – Vela Scarves auburn crinkle hijab: £13.95, Velascarves.com

– Vela Scarves auburn crinkle hijab: £13.95, Velascarves.com Best statement piece – AAB Collection marble art hijab: £25, Aabcollection.com

– AAB Collection marble art hijab: £25, Aabcollection.com Best beach hijab – AAB Collection rosewood chiffon silk hijab: £35, Aabcollection.com

– AAB Collection rosewood chiffon silk hijab: £35, Aabcollection.com Best sustainable style – Silq Rose grey mauve fine weave model hijab: £17, Silqrose.com

– Silq Rose grey mauve fine weave model hijab: £17, Silqrose.com Best for easy styling – Nea Wear vanilla ribbed jersey hijab: £17, Neawear.co.uk

– Nea Wear vanilla ribbed jersey hijab: £17, Neawear.co.uk Best investment – Awra ombre mika modal hijab: £21, Awra.co

Silq Rose lavender tight weave model hijab Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 A beautiful lavender glow for your wardrobe, this hijab is an exquisite summer colour and goes well with every outfit. We adore this and how smooth the texture is – it feels as though you are wearing nothing, that’s how light in weight it is! It’s tight weave and airy texture is made using sustainably sourced Lenzing modal fibre. The non-toxic technologies allow a recovery of up to 95 per cent of production materials, which minimises emissions. To show the best care to this hijab, be sure to hand wash it to keep it’s delicate essence intact and long lasting. This lovely lavender one can be worn with lighter tones, a white puff sleeved summer dress and lavender slippers to match, granting a royal look to your outfit. Buy now £ 16 , Silqrose.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vela Scarves gravity grey signature modal Best: Office look Rating: 9/10 This gorgeous light grey hijab is perfect for hitting the streets in style. We loved the way it was super easy to style with it’s non-slip elements and sheer fabric. It is truly perfect for the summer and extremely soft to the touch, which is an essential for your skin. Hand dyed by artisans and made ethically by a women-led facility, this stunning sustainable hijab comes in three different sizes, providing you with as much coverage as you desire. You can pair this beautiful piece with a basic black, thin long sleeve body con and your favourite waist high trousers. Oh, and also, don’t forget the chic shades to finish your look, and remember to keep your outfit light and airy for the summer heat! Buy now £ 13.96 , Velascarves.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Vela Scarves auburn crinkle hijab Best: Value Rating: 8/10 Another favourite and sustainable piece from Vela is the stunning auburn crinkle hijab. We liked that this has somewhat of a different texture to it, the crinkle style provides a better grip when worn on top of your hijab cap. It also comes in a range of different colours and two sizes, flawless for finding that perfect fit. It’s gripping and easy to wear fabric is perfect for both the summer season, and of course for every occasion. The delicate polyester fabric is easy to wear up as a turban or down over the shoulder – versatile and beautiful – so be sure to get your hands on this piece! This hijab can be worn with a light summery printed dress, or if you prefer you can go for a simple solid coloured outfit, but whatever you choose to go for, this will fit your aesthetic exquisitely. Buy now £ 13.96 , Velascarves.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} AAB Collection marble art hijab Best: Statement piece Rating: 8/10 A regal print that is 100 per cent modal and ethically sourced, this hijab embodies geometric patterns and Islamic architecture. We loved that it perfectly resembles the complex Islamic art forms of calligraphy and pattern making. Its somewhat floral embellishments capture the essence of the summer season, while its effortlessly soft fabric is perfect for the summer. Best worn with solid tones to bring more of a statement to the hijab, you can wear this piece with a nude slip dress. Buy now £ 25 , Aabcollection.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} AAB Collection rosewood chiffon silk hijab Best: Beach hijab Rating: 7/10 This alluring hijab is light and weightless, a perfect piece for the summer heat. Its chiffon silk fabric is non-slip and super easy to style. We loved the warm yet deep classical tones – which would match wonderfully with a deep red lippy – and the pure silk and non-synthetic elements of this one grants comfort during those warmer days. For the best coverage, be sure to fold it to get a double layer of coverage as the material is a little sheer. This piece can be styled with your favourite blue jeans and a t-shirt, or a patterned blouse and a wide-leg. Whatever you choose to wear, you’ll look effortlessly stylish! Buy now £ 35 , Aabcollection.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Silq Rose grey mauve fine weave model hijab Best: Sustainable style Rating: 9.5/10 We loved that this hijab is non-slip and easy to style, and that the Lenzing modal fabric is one of the most sustainable fabrics in the textile industry. Made from harvested beech trees, it’s a raw material derived from an innovative environmental process that is not often used commercially. Environmentally friendly, effortlessly stylish and an essential for every wardrobe, this is a piece you’ll want to get your hands on. It can be worn with your favourite black dress and will only draw attention back to the stunning hijab you’ll be rocking. Buy now £ 17 , Silqrose.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Nea Wear vanilla ribbed jersey hijab Best: For easy styling Rating: 8/10 A truly beautiful and soft to the touch hijab that you’ll want as part of your collection. It’s non-slip and light fabric is sustainably sourced with organic cotton and lycra jersey. We absolutely loved how the ribbed texture on this piece makes it stand out in the most subtle way, as well as it’s long rectangular shape that grants better coverage. Styled up or down, this piece is a perfect everyday style. Ready to head back into the office and get out of that work from home slump? This is the perfect hijab for that everyday work rush! Match it with high waisted peg-leg suit trousers and a blazer, and you’ll be ready to take on the busy work day. Buy now £ 17 , Neawear.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Awra ombre mika modal hijab Best: Investment Rating: 8/10 Sustainable and summer friendly, this ombre modal has been hand dyed using toxic free dyes, to grant a chic yet eco-friendly hijab. We loved how it really captured summer colours with it’s bright tones and double coloured effect – of which there are 12 to choose from, so you can mix and match to fit your wardrobe aesthetic. It is breathable, smooth in texture and light, a wonderful touch to the summer breeze. The 200cm x 85cm size grants a good amount of coverage, as well as providing you with enough material to take on different styles. It’s stunningly colourful and could be worn with an oversized t-shirt dress and then paired with a side bag and heels. Strut the street in style and enjoy a night out with some friends – you’re sure to love this elegant piece. Buy now £ 21 , Awra.co {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

The verdict: Summer hijabs If you are a fan of simplicity and colours then the Silq Rose lavender hijab is perfect for the summer season – the colour, texture and material tie in together beautifully while granting your head and hair breathing space. The sustainable material also takes care of the planet while you enjoy nature during the summer season.

