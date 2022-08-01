The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
We tried Gucci’s new flora gorgeous jasmine perfume ahead of its launch – and we’re obsessed
This is the brand’s second 2022 fragrance drop after its bloom eau de toilette in March
Shopping for perfume often comes down to personal choice – whether you prefer woody, floral, fruity, warm or sweet notes. Many people search by brand, after finding a favourite scent go-to, and it’s no secret that designer names tend to come out on top.
Gucci bloom – which was originally launched in 2017 and more recently debuted as an eau de toilette in March this year – is an ever-popular perfume purchase. It even featured in our round-up of the best perfume for women.
Meanwhile, 2021 saw the introduction of a dreamy fragrance storyboard from the brand, courtesy of Gucci flora gorgeous gardenia eau de parfum. This campaign was fronted by Miley Cyrus, while the pink, lacquer bottle boasts a floral illustration first created for the fashion house by illustrator Vittorio Accornero in 1966. Updated to fit with creative director Alessandro Michele’s vision, the blooming image mirrors his maximalist, flowing designs.
As big fans of that beautiful bottle, we were keen to find out about the second flora instalment, Gucci flora gorgeous jasmine. Featuring a matching flora label and Miley’s face in the ad campaign again, gorgeous jasmine is presented in a turquoise bottle and includes notes of jasmine, sandalwood, magnolia and mandarin essence.
Priced at £111, this is a treat perfume purchase, but is it worth the splurge? We got our hands on a bottle ahead of the 1 August launch date to bring you a fully tried and tested review.
How we tested
We spritzed this Gucci scent daily for over a month, looking at fragrance longevity and perfume appeal. Our tester also reviewed the bottle quality and aesthetics, while seeing whether our friends picked up on this new signature fragrance we’ve been wearing, too.
Gucci flora gorgeous jasmine, 100ml
Buy now £111, Selfridges.com
Rating: 9/10
Packaging
Arriving in a cardboard box covered with the blooming Gucci flora print depicting pink, yellow and purple flowers, the illustration is framed on a turquoise background for this new scent. The pretty packaging meant we were even more eager to dive in and discover the perfume itself.
This tall, turquoise, lacquer bottle is robust and features the flora label, a bright-gold branded lid, and a list of three scent notes in the fragrance’s “bouquet”. The bottle aesthetic is one we think boasts both unique and timeless style, which our tester saw elevate the appearance of any shelf, dressing table or bedside cabinet.
There’s no denying how fancy this perfume looks, and even after we’ve used it all up, our tester intends to keep the colourful bottle on display. We also think the turquoise and gold tones go together very well. Plus, the 100ml size is a decent scent amount to last us a while.
Scent blend
The key fragrance notes include grandiflorum jasmine, magnolia accord and mandarin essence, and our tester immediately picked up on these fresh scents straight after that first spritz. It’s also worth pointing out that the spray nozzle itself gently disperses an even amount of scent with each spritz, so we could enjoy the fragrance all around us. Plus, a quick spray has good reach for plenty of perfume coverage on skin, which we appreciated, especially when rushing out the door.
Our tester noticed this perfume has a powerful scent that lingers, while also delivering subtle powdery floral notes and a splash of brightening citrus. We think the latest Gucci flora number offers a signature fragrance, and this was underlined further when our friend asked us about the perfume we were wearing at dinner, before remarking on its uniqueness.
Wearability
Designer scents can often come with a hefty price tag, so we weren’t too surprised to see the premium £111 cost. However, this is for an eau de parfum, which has a higher perfume oil concentration than eau de toilette, so these picks often ensure a longer-wearing scent.
We were pleased to discover this eau de parfum creates a long-lasting fragrance that meant we noticed wafts of scent all day long and didn’t need to be heavy-handed with top-ups. That means the entire bottle will go further, too.
Our tester tended to have a refresh spray before heading out for the evening, or on warmer days, but other than that, we could still smell the perfume on skin and clothing for hours. While sporting the scent, we wholeheartedly enjoyed its uplifting, botanical notes and have to say, this feels like a particularly special perfume to wear.
The verdict: Gucci flora gorgeous jasmine
Gucci flora gorgeous jasmine is a subtle brightening scent with blooming floral notes and presented in a showstopping bottle to match. We love the label and bottle aesthetic for bringing a bit of fashion house luxury to our beauty collection, and this eau de parfum delivers a long-lasting scent that lingers for hours on end.
If you’re feeling like splashing out on a treat perfume buy, we think this could be the stylish purchase for you.
