Buy now £111, Selfridges.com

Rating: 9/10

Packaging

Arriving in a cardboard box covered with the blooming Gucci flora print depicting pink, yellow and purple flowers, the illustration is framed on a turquoise background for this new scent. The pretty packaging meant we were even more eager to dive in and discover the perfume itself.

This tall, turquoise, lacquer bottle is robust and features the flora label, a bright-gold branded lid, and a list of three scent notes in the fragrance’s “bouquet”. The bottle aesthetic is one we think boasts both unique and timeless style, which our tester saw elevate the appearance of any shelf, dressing table or bedside cabinet.

There’s no denying how fancy this perfume looks, and even after we’ve used it all up, our tester intends to keep the colourful bottle on display. We also think the turquoise and gold tones go together very well. Plus, the 100ml size is a decent scent amount to last us a while.

Scent blend

The key fragrance notes include grandiflorum jasmine, magnolia accord and mandarin essence, and our tester immediately picked up on these fresh scents straight after that first spritz. It’s also worth pointing out that the spray nozzle itself gently disperses an even amount of scent with each spritz, so we could enjoy the fragrance all around us. Plus, a quick spray has good reach for plenty of perfume coverage on skin, which we appreciated, especially when rushing out the door.

Our tester noticed this perfume has a powerful scent that lingers, while also delivering subtle powdery floral notes and a splash of brightening citrus. We think the latest Gucci flora number offers a signature fragrance, and this was underlined further when our friend asked us about the perfume we were wearing at dinner, before remarking on its uniqueness.

Wearability

Designer scents can often come with a hefty price tag, so we weren’t too surprised to see the premium £111 cost. However, this is for an eau de parfum, which has a higher perfume oil concentration than eau de toilette, so these picks often ensure a longer-wearing scent.

We were pleased to discover this eau de parfum creates a long-lasting fragrance that meant we noticed wafts of scent all day long and didn’t need to be heavy-handed with top-ups. That means the entire bottle will go further, too.

Our tester tended to have a refresh spray before heading out for the evening, or on warmer days, but other than that, we could still smell the perfume on skin and clothing for hours. While sporting the scent, we wholeheartedly enjoyed its uplifting, botanical notes and have to say, this feels like a particularly special perfume to wear.

The verdict: Gucci flora gorgeous jasmine

Gucci flora gorgeous jasmine is a subtle brightening scent with blooming floral notes and presented in a showstopping bottle to match. We love the label and bottle aesthetic for bringing a bit of fashion house luxury to our beauty collection, and this eau de parfum delivers a long-lasting scent that lingers for hours on end.

If you’re feeling like splashing out on a treat perfume buy, we think this could be the stylish purchase for you.