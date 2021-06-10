In what might be some of the most exciting news we’ve heard in 2021, Glossier is holding its first-ever non-Black Friday sale – and it starts today.

The billion-dollar beauty brand only slashes prices once a year, which means this is huge news, as everything – and we mean, everything – on Glossier has 20 per cent off from midday on Thursday 10 June until Monday 14 June.

Called the “Friends of Glossier” sale, the shopping event has been inspired by an accidental secret sale that took place a few months ago when a discount code leaked online, promoting a spending frenzy for the two hours that it was live.

While the brand was forced to terminate the code, it did get them thinking and now we can all reap the benefits. Simply shop on the website as normal and the 20 per cent discount will automatically be applied at checkout.

As beauty obsessives, we’d be tempted to add one of everything to our shopping basket, but if you need some help to get your cart rolling, we’re on hand to help. This is a tiny window of opportunity to score big on Glossier’s beauty, skincare and merch, with cult favourites like boy brow, cloud paint, balm dotcom and the bestselling beauty bag all up for grabs.

Whether you want to seize this special moment to restock all of your Glossier staples, buy some gifts for fellow beauty enthusiasts, or finally try one of the brand’s latest creations, these are the products worth snapping up.

Glossier boy brow: Was £14, now £11.20, Glossier.com

(Glossier)

Glossier caught the big-brow trend just right with the launch of boy brow in 2015. One of the brand’s cult products, it is a soft, non-crispy gel that gives volume to brows and keeps them in the shape you like while adding weight and definition to tiny hairs.

The gel was chosen as a best buy in our round-up of the best eyebrow products, alongside Glossier’s brow flick (was £15, now £12, Glossier.com), for its ability to create “big, lazy arches”. Boy brow is available in five shades, including clear, if you prefer to fill in your brows first with a pencil or pomade.

Glossier cloud paint: Was £15, now £12, Glossier.com

(Glossier)

Cloud Paint is one of those multitasking beauty products that works for just about everyone, because it’s almost impossible to mess it up. Featuring in our round-up of the best Glossier products, our reviewer praised it for being “incredibly highly pigmented”, meaning you only need a tiny bit to build up a good flush.

“This is one of our absolute favourite Glossier products,” they wrote. “Pat it on to cheeks with your fingertips, either on the apples of your cheeks or on the cheekbones towards the outside of your face; it stays put very well for a liquid formula. On no-eyeshadow days, we love to drag whatever’s left on our fingers just under the eyebrows, for a natural but matching flush.”

Glossier generation g: Was 14, now £11.20, Glossier.com

(Glossier)

One of the more recent additions to the Glossier universe, this lipstick was recommended in our round-up of the brand’s must-have buys for being “truly low-maintenance”.

“It has a moisturising texture and is relatively light in pigment; we’d say it’s closer to a tinted balm than a lipstick,” our tester said. “As the colour is light and buildable, you can go with quite a smudgy finish (no need for clean lines around the edges of the lips), and build up the intensity of colour in the centre of your mouth, for that just-bitten, stained look. A natural, your-lips-but-better choice.”

Glossier balm dotcom: Was £10, now £8, Glossier.com

(Glossier)

If you’re a lipbalm addict, look no further, because Glossier’s balm dotcom is one of its bestselling products for a reason.

With a thick, sticky texture, our reviewer said it’s similar to Dr Paw Paw’s do-it-all balm and is “incredibly handy to throw in your handbag”. “Use it on lips, elbows, cuticles, even dry knuckles, for immediate and long-lasting relief from dryness and flaking,” they wrote, adding that while the clear, original version is the most versatile, there’s also flavoured, tinted options if you prefer to use it solely on your lips.

Glossier sweatshirt: Was £38, now £30.40, Glossier.com

(Glossier)

Beauty aside, there’s a whole world of products available from Glossier that you can snap up in the sale, including this sweatshirt, which was selected as best buy in our round-up of the best Glossier merchandise.

Available in sizes XS-3XL, our reviewer said the top fast became their most-used item from the brand’s entire offering. “It’s thinner than the hoodie and slightly less generous in fit; still true to size, just not quite as slouchy, and actually, we appreciated the lack of bulk, as this made it a handy piece for layering,” they wrote. “We found ourselves teaming it with jeans or leggings and trainers on casual days – and mercifully for an item we’re now wearing on repeat, it washes well too.”

Glossier the beauty bag: Was £28, now £22.40, Glossier.com

(Glossier)

When this beauty bag first launched earlier this year, it immediately sold out, and racked up a waitlist of 10,000 people for the restock. And, when that restock happened, it sold out completely once again.

Our reviewer could see exactly why there was so much hype around this bag, which has a grand total of eight different compartments to fill – bliss for anyone who loves to meticulously organise their stash. “The rubbery zip fasteners give good grip even if you’re handling with a little primer or foundation on your fingers, and the subtly-textured exterior is wipe-clean, so it doesn’t get too grubby with daily use either,” our tester wrote.

