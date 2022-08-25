Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

This is not a drill.Not only is the Dyson airwrap in stock, it’s at its lowest ever price in eBay’s flash bank holiday sale. The catch? You’ve got just 24 hours to snap up the saving.

Following the launch of a new and slightly improved version of the hair tool, the multi-styler, anyone who has tried to get their hands on the original hot brush will know that it’s been near-impossible, with global supply chain issues causing stock to dry up completely.

Luckily, we’re always searching for a retailer that has one available to buy, and we’ve just spotted it’s in stock at Dyson’s certified refurbished hub on eBay, where it sells like-new products for discounted prices. But the best news is that you can get an extra 25 per cent off the airwrap for a limited time only – meaning you can pick up Dyson’s hot brush for just £270.

The cult tool has been heralded countless times, with our review noting that it can “simultaneously dry and style hair”, and praising its ability to “create the perfect curl”.

Read on for everything there is to know about the covetable hair tool – including how to snap up the £180 saving on the full price.

Dyson airwrap: Was £359.99, now £270, Ebay.co.uk

(Dyson)

Owing to a series of global supply chain issues, the Dyson airwrap is very hard to find. Its popularity makes it even more covetable, so when we spot it in stock at a retailer, of course, you’re the first ones to know. And it’s currently discounted thanks to being a like-new, refurbished model.

Naturally, the styler landed a spot in our review of the best hot brushes, with our writer noting that it’s “arguably one of the most popular hair tools on the market since its launch in 2018”. There are six attachments to choose from, with our tester’s favourite being the original barrels as they provide a “soft, voluminous, light curl”.

The tool is “very lightweight, with a slim barrel that doesn’t leave your arm feeling tired, while customisable heat and power settings work extremely quickly to deliver your desired style”, added our writer. Achieving a “bouncy blow-dry look took just 15 minutes”, and better still, it’s very quiet, so “you can use it without disturbing anyone”.

It sounds like a no-brainer for anyone who’s looking to achieve a salon-quality finish at home. Plus, when you buy it from Dyson at eBay’s certified refurbished hub, you can make a whopping saving on its usual price – and from now until 10am tomorrow, you can get an extra 25 per cent off the hair tool with the code “DYSONFS25” at checkout. This means you’ve less than 24 hours to claim the airwrap at its lowest ever price, so you’ll want to be quick.

