Dyson revolutionised the hair world in 2018 when it launched its coveted airwrap. Thanks to its ability to style and dry locks simultaneously, the tool rapidly rose to cult status among beauty buffs.

But for many, £479.99 is a hefty price to pay for a bouncy blowout – which is why the world of dupes is booming. From Shark’s more affordable flexstyle to Babyliss’s rotating tool, myriad brands have launched airwrap-inspired tools to streamline your hair routine.

One of the most TikTok-famous is Revlon’s one step dryer which has garnered millions of views on the app – and it’s one of our favourite ways to achieve a salon-worthy blowdry at home, having both earnt a spot in our round-up of the best hot brushes and put through its paces by our deputy editor.

Retailing at £55.99, it’s nearly 90 per cent cheaper than Dyson’s airwrap – but now you can get it for even cheaper as Amazon has slashed its price on the cult tool by more than 45 per cent. If you need more convincing, here’s our honest review of Revlon’s one step dryer and volumiser.

Revlon one step hair dryer and volumiser: Was £55.99, now £29.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

As an avid blow dryer who rarely lets their frizz-prone locks dry naturally, Revlon’s voluminiser slimmed down our haircare regime. Our first impression was how clunky and large the hot brush is; a world away from Dyson’s sleek barrel design. The chunky black device is pretty weighty and quite noisy when in use – but these turned out to be our only gripes.

The round bristle brush design is easy to get to grips with and we found it delivered the best results when working on our hair in small sections (and of course after heat protectant spray). The styler’s success lies in how simple it is to use though...

Take each section and slowly brush your hair from root to tip to dry and straighten your locks. To create subtle waves and more volume, slightly twist your wrist as you go down. We found that our favourite way to style was to slightly angle the brush towards the face for a framing curve that still looked natural.

There’s two heat settings and a cool shot option, which is handy to cool both us and the machine down toward the end as the tool does get very hot. As well as saving time, it also makes the styling process and drying a lot easier.

Giving us a quick volume boost without the accompanying frizz, Revlon’s styler delivers just the right amount of oomph – and with a saving of 46 per cent up for grabs right now, there’s no better time to purchase.

