Dyson airwrap reduced to just £250 thanks to eBay’s Black Friday sale

Achieve a bouncy blow-dry at home with the cult hair tool that’s rarely (if ever) discounted

Eva Waite-Taylor
Friday 25 November 2022 03:52
<p>The tool can simultaneously dry and style hair and create the perfect curl</p>

The tool can simultaneously dry and style hair and create the perfect curl

(The Independent)

For those looking to avoid last-minute panic buying, Christmas gifting is already top of the agenda – and if you’re shopping for the beauty buff in your life, you need to know about this Dyson airwrap Black Friday deal.

Despite the shopping bonanza being one of the biggest and best sale events of the year, with deals across TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys, Dyson airwrap deals are few and far between.

So much so, we were surprised to see the price of the hair tool has been slashed to just £259.99 in eBay’s certified refurbished hub – a marketplace where you can find like-new products sold at discounted prices.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals

The cult tool has been heralded countless times, with our review noting it can “simultaneously dry and style hair”, and praising its ability to “create the perfect curl”.

If you’re searching for a Dyson airwrap Black Friday deal, read on for everything there is to know about the hair tool, including how to snap up the 30 per cent saving.

Dyson airwrap complete: Was £449.99, now £251.99, Ebay.co.uk

(Ebay)

Naturally, the styler landed a spot in our review of the best hot brushes, with our writer noting that it’s “arguably one of the most popular hair tools on the market since its launch in 2018”. There are six attachments to choose from, with our tester’s favourite being the original barrels as they provide a “soft, voluminous, light curl”.

The tool is “very lightweight, with a slim barrel that doesn’t leave your arm feeling tired, while customisable heat and power settings work extremely quickly to deliver your desired style”, added our writer. Achieving a “bouncy blow-dry look took just 15 minutes”, and better still, it’s very quiet, so “you can use it without disturbing anyone”. It sounds like a no-brainer for anyone who’s looking to achieve a salon-quality finish at home.

Sold directly from Dyson on Ebay, it’s been certified refurbished and not only can you benefit from the impressive £198 saving, you’re also covered by a one-year guarantee, too.

Buy now

