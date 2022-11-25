The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Dyson airwrap reduced to just £250 thanks to eBay’s Black Friday sale
Achieve a bouncy blow-dry at home with the cult hair tool that’s rarely (if ever) discounted
For those looking to avoid last-minute panic buying, Christmas gifting is already top of the agenda – and if you’re shopping for the beauty buff in your life, you need to know about this Dyson airwrap Black Friday deal.
Despite the shopping bonanza being one of the biggest and best sale events of the year, with deals across TVs, laptops, gaming and tech to mattresses, home appliances, beauty, fashion, and toys, Dyson airwrap deals are few and far between.
So much so, we were surprised to see the price of the hair tool has been slashed to just £259.99 in eBay’s certified refurbished hub – a marketplace where you can find like-new products sold at discounted prices.
Follow live: The best early Black Friday 2022 deals
The cult tool has been heralded countless times, with our review noting it can “simultaneously dry and style hair”, and praising its ability to “create the perfect curl”.
If you’re searching for a Dyson airwrap Black Friday deal, read on for everything there is to know about the hair tool, including how to snap up the 30 per cent saving.
Dyson airwrap complete: Was £449.99, now £251.99, Ebay.co.uk
Naturally, the styler landed a spot in our review of the best hot brushes, with our writer noting that it’s “arguably one of the most popular hair tools on the market since its launch in 2018”. There are six attachments to choose from, with our tester’s favourite being the original barrels as they provide a “soft, voluminous, light curl”.
The tool is “very lightweight, with a slim barrel that doesn’t leave your arm feeling tired, while customisable heat and power settings work extremely quickly to deliver your desired style”, added our writer. Achieving a “bouncy blow-dry look took just 15 minutes”, and better still, it’s very quiet, so “you can use it without disturbing anyone”. It sounds like a no-brainer for anyone who’s looking to achieve a salon-quality finish at home.
Sold directly from Dyson on Ebay, it’s been certified refurbished and not only can you benefit from the impressive £198 saving, you’re also covered by a one-year guarantee, too.
Voucher codes
For the latest discounts on hair tools and other offers on beauty tech, try the links below:
Read more on Black Friday 2022:
How to get the best Black Friday deals this year – when the sale starts and how to prepare
Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s noise-cancelling headphones, tablets or a smartwatch, these are the offers to expect
Best Black Friday home appliances deals – upgrade your vacuum cleaner, coffee machine or stand mixer during the sale
Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox, PlayStation or Nintendo? Our experts are on hand to help find you the top discounts
Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – level up with discounts on the OLED, lite or original device
Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big discounts on brands such as Emma, Simba and Brook + Wilde
Best air fryer Black Friday deals– from Ninja to Tefal, these discounts are anything but hot
Best Amazon Black Friday deals – find out when the retailer will kick off the sale and the best bargains to expect
Best Apple Black Friday deals – from AirPods to iPhones, we predict the rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers
Best Currys Black Friday deals – all the details of the sale with deals on everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines
Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high-street stalwart will have great prices across fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware
Best Boots Black Friday deals – save on skincare, make-up, electricals and more
Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY
Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.