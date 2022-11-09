Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

For those looking to avoid last-minute panic buying, Christmas gifting is already top of the agenda – and if you’re shopping for the beauty buff in your life, eBay has reduced its price on the coveted Dyson airwrap complete just in time for the festive season.

Following the launch of a new and slightly improved version of the hair tool, the multi-styler, earlier this year, anyone who has tried to get their hands on the original hot brush will know it’s been near-impossible, with global supply chain issues causing stock to dry up completely.

Luckily, we’re not only always searching for a retailer that has one available to buy but also any rare discounts on the cult tool. The good news is we’ve just spotted it’s in stock at Dyson’s certified refurbished hub on eBay, where like-new products are sold for discounted prices. This means you can pick up Dyson’s hot brush for £359.99, saving you nearly £100.

The cult tool has been heralded countless times, with our review noting it can “simultaneously dry and style hair”, and praising its ability to “create the perfect curl”.

Read on for everything there is to know about the covetable hair tool – including how to snap up the 20 per cent saving on the full price.

Dyson airwrap complete: Was £449.99, now £359.99, Ebay.co.uk

(Ebay)

Owing to a series of global supply chain issues, the Dyson airwrap has been very hard to find this year, let alone on sale – but, right now, this offering sees it currently discounted, thanks to being a like-new, refurbished model.

Naturally, the styler landed a spot in our review of the best hot brushes, with our writer noting that it’s “arguably one of the most popular hair tools on the market since its launch in 2018”. There are six attachments to choose from, with our tester’s favourite being the original barrels as they provide a “soft, voluminous, light curl”.

The tool is “very lightweight, with a slim barrel that doesn’t leave your arm feeling tired, while customisable heat and power settings work extremely quickly to deliver your desired style”, added our writer. Achieving a “bouncy blow-dry look took just 15 minutes”, and better still, it’s very quiet, so “you can use it without disturbing anyone”.

It sounds like a no-brainer for anyone who’s looking to achieve a salon-quality finish at home.

