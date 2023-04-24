The Dyson airwrap is reduced by 20 per cent, thanks to this rare deal

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to hair styling, Dyson tools are a sought-after buy. Since launching the supersonic hair dryer in 2016, the appliance brand has had the captive attention of an adoring beauty audience. Between the dryer’s futuristic shape and its ability to style hair without the typical heat damage, the tool is now a cult classic buy. The airwrap subsequently debuted in 2018 and quickly matched the dryer’s success, fast becoming a firm favourite for creating salon-worthy looks.

There’s no doubt Dyson’s tools are a must-have for haircare aficionados and, here at IndyBest, we’ve tried and tested a few different models. The results are regularly raved about on social media, and the hashtag #dysonairwrap has a massive 4.8 billion views (and counting) on TikTok.

However, the airwrap comes with a hefty price tag in the region of £480. That’s a major investment, so, our expert shopping team is always on the lookout for Dyson deals – but they are extremely rare. So, we were excited to spot a 20 per cent saving on refurbished models at eBay, taking the price of one down to just £303 – a seriously impressive saving.

You can access this reduction by adding the code APRIL20 until midnight on 26 April, so you’d better be quick. Here’s everything we know about the Dyson airwrap models that currently come with a sizeable price cut.

Dyson airwrap multi-styler complete refurbished, black/purple: Was £379.99, now £303.99, Ebay.co.uk

(Ebay)

This certified refurbished Dyson airwrap is now £303.99 after entering the code APRIL20 at checkout. Presented in a storage case, the tool has six attachments. These include the 30mm and 40mm airwrap barrels, firm and soft smoothing brushes, a round volumising brush, and a pre-styling dryer. You’ll find a non-slip mat and filter cleaning brush inside, too, and the model also comes with a one-year guarantee for shopping peace of mind.

It’s worth knowing you can’t apply the code until after adding your card details, but we have checked, and the discount definitely works.

Buy now

Dyson airwrap multi-styler complete refurbished, fuchsia/nickel: Was £429.99, now £343.99, Ebay.co.uk

(Ebay)

Grab £86 off this Dyson airwap, using the same code until midnight on 26 April. A fuchsia and nickel model, it comes with most of the same attachments. Meanwhile, the ‘like new’ condition and one-year guarantee are both the same. Inside the storage case, you’ll see a 30mm and 40mm airwrap barrel, firm and soft smoothing brushes, a round volumising brush and a coanda smoothing dryer. Shape, smooth and curl your locks for less cash with this refurbished model saving now.

Buy now

