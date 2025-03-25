Jump to content
Lucy Smith
Beauty writer
Tuesday 25 March 2025 09:28 GMT
The bundle is a one-stop-shop to self-care bliss
The bundle is a one-stop-shop to self-care bliss (LOOKFANTASTIC/The Independent)

Spring has officially sprung, which means it’s time to ditch the fake tan and get our bodies prepped for the months ahead. Think shorts, claw clips at the beach and make-up free days in the sun.

I may be getting ahead of myself (the fake tan doesn’t need to go just yet), but there’s no harm in being prepared, especially when that eagerness could save you more than £160. Thanks to a partnership between The Independent and LOOKFANTASTIC, you can get your hands on nine beauty products worth £226, all for just of £62 (Lookfantastic.com).

Complete with luxury brands including ESPA and Christophe Robin, the bundle spans haircare, bodycare, skincare and home scenting - it’s your Thursday night everything shower in one bundle. So, whether you’re on the self-care train or need a Mother’s Day gift, scroll on for everything you need to know.

How I tested

I gave all the products a whirl before the bundle went live
I gave all the products a whirl before the bundle went live (Lucy Smith)

With everything from shampoo and conditioner to an aromatherapy bath duo (oil and candle) included in this bundle, I settled into an afternoon of self-care and put all of the included formulas to the test. I performed a hair and face mask, moisturised my body and indulged in all of the treatments on offer. When judging these products, I assessed the hydration of my skin, the feel and appearance of my hair and the overall value versus cost of the items. Here’s how I got on.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

As IndyBest’s beauty writer, I’ve tested all manner of hair, body and face products from brands both affordable and high-end. When it comes to beauty bundles, I authored The Independent’s guide to the best beauty subscription boxes and the best beauty gift sets. I’m well versed in the brands that are (and aren’t) worth your attention. I’ve also covered years of Black Friday and Amazon Prime events, so I know when an offer is being falsely inflated. Read on for my honest verdict of LOOKFANTASTIC’s pamper bundle.

LOOKFANTASTIC pamper bundle

lookfantastic pamper bundle review indybest
  • No. of products: Nine
  • Type of products: Shampoo, conditioner, face oil, bath and body oil, scalp serum, face mask, scalp/hair mask, body lotion, candle
  • Cruelty-free : Yes
  • Why we love it
    • Covers all facets of beauty, from haircare to body and skincare
    • Lots of gentle, revitalising ingredients
    • Huge savings
  • Take note
    • Might look to see a handful more 'big' brands

If you’re looking for the bodily equivalent of a spring clean, then LOOKFANTASTIC’s pamper bundle is for you. It provides complete top-to-toe pampering. Best of all, it’s a great deal - some products, like the Christophe Robin £40 mask, amount to nearly two thirds of the bundle’s total price.

After putting the products to the test, I was impressed by the gorgeous scents, the skin-loving formulas and, in the case of ESPA specifically, the aesthetic packaging. ESPA’s soothing aromatic candle and bath oil made a perfect pair and filled my washroom with a calming essential oil aroma. They’re perfect for relaxing after a long workday.

The trio of products from Grow Gorgeous – shampoo, conditioner and intense scalp serum – left my hair feeling hydrated. The serum was lightweight and the shampoo and conditioner left my strands feeling thicker. While I can’t comment on the long-term effectiveness of the added pea peptides (to smooth), rice protein (to thicken) and caffeine (to encourage healthy hair growth), it was certainly a bonus to see the ingredients lists extending beyond the usual roster of argan and coconut derivatives.

Read more: An expert says these are the itchy scalp treatments you need to try

lookfantastic pamper bundle tried and tested indybest
I put each of the pamper bundle's formulas to the test on my hair, body and face (Lucy Smith)

Ameliorate has long been a part of my bodycare routine and I was pleased to be reunited with the comforting powdery scent of the brand’s transforming body lotion. While the lactic acid exfoliates, sweet almond oil moisturises and leaves the skin looking smooth and quenched. As for the detox mask, my oily skin immediately loved the AHA-rich clay. After use, my skin appeared firmer and my pores minimised – if only temporarily.

I have a lot of experience of clay hair masks, and I found that Christophe Robin’s is one of the best. It’s a perfect Sunday ritual to strip away any excess product and build-up from the week prior. Not to mention the generous 250ml tub will last you for the foreseeable.

Perricone MD’s chia oil, though a sample size, was my first test of so-called vitamin F. It’s said to promote a healthy skin barrier and, while it was perhaps a tad heavy for morning use on oily skin, I enjoyed the nourishment it provided upon pre-bedtime application.

The verdict: LOOKFANTASTIC pamper bundle

Ultimately, I loved LOOKFANTASTIC’s pamper bundle. It might be nice to see some bigger brands included, but all of the included products make your skin and hair feel luxurious. The ESPA bath oil and candle were a definite highlight, perfect for unwinding after a long day. It’s such good value, too. Whether it’s for yourself or a gift, you’ll certainly be getting your money’s worth of skin, hair and scenting formulas. If you’re in the market for a treat this spring, look no further.

