LOOKFANTASTIC pamper bundle
- No. of products: Nine
- Type of products: Shampoo, conditioner, face oil, bath and body oil, scalp serum, face mask, scalp/hair mask, body lotion, candle
- Cruelty-free : Yes
- Why we love it
- Covers all facets of beauty, from haircare to body and skincare
- Lots of gentle, revitalising ingredients
- Huge savings
- Take note
- Might look to see a handful more 'big' brands
If you’re looking for the bodily equivalent of a spring clean, then LOOKFANTASTIC’s pamper bundle is for you. It provides complete top-to-toe pampering. Best of all, it’s a great deal - some products, like the Christophe Robin £40 mask, amount to nearly two thirds of the bundle’s total price.
After putting the products to the test, I was impressed by the gorgeous scents, the skin-loving formulas and, in the case of ESPA specifically, the aesthetic packaging. ESPA’s soothing aromatic candle and bath oil made a perfect pair and filled my washroom with a calming essential oil aroma. They’re perfect for relaxing after a long workday.
The trio of products from Grow Gorgeous – shampoo, conditioner and intense scalp serum – left my hair feeling hydrated. The serum was lightweight and the shampoo and conditioner left my strands feeling thicker. While I can’t comment on the long-term effectiveness of the added pea peptides (to smooth), rice protein (to thicken) and caffeine (to encourage healthy hair growth), it was certainly a bonus to see the ingredients lists extending beyond the usual roster of argan and coconut derivatives.
Read more: An expert says these are the itchy scalp treatments you need to try
Ameliorate has long been a part of my bodycare routine and I was pleased to be reunited with the comforting powdery scent of the brand’s transforming body lotion. While the lactic acid exfoliates, sweet almond oil moisturises and leaves the skin looking smooth and quenched. As for the detox mask, my oily skin immediately loved the AHA-rich clay. After use, my skin appeared firmer and my pores minimised – if only temporarily.
I have a lot of experience of clay hair masks, and I found that Christophe Robin’s is one of the best. It’s a perfect Sunday ritual to strip away any excess product and build-up from the week prior. Not to mention the generous 250ml tub will last you for the foreseeable.
Perricone MD’s chia oil, though a sample size, was my first test of so-called vitamin F. It’s said to promote a healthy skin barrier and, while it was perhaps a tad heavy for morning use on oily skin, I enjoyed the nourishment it provided upon pre-bedtime application.