Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Despite its recent fame on TikTok, Clinique’s black honey almost lipstick was actually debuted in 1971. Long-adored for its easy, flattering lip colour, the nearly 40-year-old formula has enjoyed popularity. And, as its appeal continues to grow, such strong demand has led the brand to expand the range with new formats and shades.

The latest addition? Three quickliner lip pencils designed to match the almost lipstick shades: black honey, pink honey and nude honey. Priced at £20 each (Clinique.co.uk), the liners sit within the brand’s existing quickliner range and come in practical twist-up packaging, meaning there’s no need for sharpening.

With black honey’s reputation well established – and a favourite formula in my own everyday beauty rotation – I wanted to see whether these lip liners genuinely add something to the range, or if I’ll be sticking to the almost lipstick on its own. Here’s how I got on.

Read more: The best lipsticks of all time, according to a beauty writer

How I tested

How I tested Clinique black honey quickliners

With my black honey almost lipstick in tow, I set about testing all three of the new lip liner shades on bare, moisturised lips. I applied each pencil around the perimeter of my lips before swiping on the original black honey balm. While I didn’t have the pink honey and nude honey lipsticks to hand, I saw a noticeable difference (more on this below) in the overall finishes with just the variation in liners. Further down this review, you can find a more in-depth list of my review criteria.

Read more: 17 best lip glosses that offer long-lasting shine