Giorgio Armani has reformulated its luminous silk foundation – but is it as good?

As someone who loved the original luminous silk formula, I wasn’t sure the brand could improve on the near-perfect finish I was used to. Cutting to the chase, it’s clear they’ve paid attention to the wants of make-up users in 2026 and, if you were a fan of either the Augustinus Bader x Victoria Beckham foundation drops (£104, Spacenk.com) or Westman Atelier complexion drops (£62, Spacenk.com), you might find the new luminous silk a worthy competitor.

The foundation dispenses with a slippery, silky texture that’s more comparable to a skin-loving serum than it is heavy make-up. This means that it diffuses into the skin effortlessly, with neither streaks nor graininess. This also means that you can build up coverage with a few layers – just make sure to leave time for the foundation to settle between each application. I found it took around five pumps over two layers to create a flattering, medium coverage finish.

Wearing the foundation on its own, it gave my skin a luminosity and look of hydration that I can see myself opting for on a quick video call while working from home. It has a barely there feel, which is a must if you’re planning to layer with cream bronzers, blushes and the like. This means that it’s not a miracle worker in terms of coverage, so I did supplement the foundation with a concealer for any blemishes and dark circles.

Shown with just the foundation, I noticed my skin's redness was significantly less noticeable (Lucy Smith)

While I can’t vouch for any plumping claims, after just six hours of wear, my skin looked rejuvenated. Specifically, the formula alleviated any dullness, and I’ve no doubt the key ingredients – hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, glycerin and exfoliating acids – were crucial to that result. As someone who integrates all four of these actives in my daily skincare, the opportunity to streamline my routine with one product certainly piqued my interest.

Paired with a full face of make-up, I loved the healthy glow the foundation gave my skin (Lucy Smith)

As the hours passed, my shine-prone skin remained grease-free and the foundation held up without separating or oxidising. My setting powder and other make-up sat on top of the foundation well and, unlike almost all other formulas I’ve tried, the new luminous silk didn’t budge against my glasses, which naturally nudge my nose and cheekbones. A true achievement.

There’s no denying this is an expensive product, but the packaging reflects that luxe price point, as does the finish.