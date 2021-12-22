As stormy, cold weather grips the UK, it seems sensible to consider packing out your outdoor wardrobe with some practical items to keep you toasty during the winter. Puffer jackets are a great option and not only do they keep you warm, they are also experiencing a bit of a renaissance, with many high-profile brands and fashion houses launching retro puffer jackets to the shelves – with the insulation credentials to match.

Puffer jackets are so-called because the stitching makes each section “puff” out, with synthetic insulation providing the warming layer between you and the outside world. The stitching can be altered depending on the fit of the jacket, so diamond or diagonal stitching often lends itself to a tighter, body-hugging style, for instance.

Essentially the differences between puffer jackets and down jackets are few and far between, but puffer jackets do not use down in the conventional sense of the word, as rather being from natural sources, their insulation is synthetic. This can be better for the environment, as it is often made from recycled materials, and there are also advantages to puffer jackets when it comes to washing too. Synthetic materials do not clump together in the same way as down feathers and their “puffiness” is retained more readily when the coat’s dry.

How we tested

As the weather has become colder, this has given us the perfect opportunity to test these jackets in a range of settings, from ice-cold mornings to wet and windy evenings. We tested them as outer jackets and their layering credentials as mid-layers, and also assessed their waterproof abilities by taking them out in the rain. We also evaluated the product quality by testing fastenings, zips and pockets when in real-world use.

Read more:

The best men’s puffer jackets for 2021 are:

Finisterre nimbus insulated puffer jacket Best: Overall Insulation: A-form insulation recycled polyester fill

A-form insulation recycled polyester fill Fabric: Polyester ripstop shell

Polyester ripstop shell Colours: Four

Four Weight: 475g

Simply made and fully sustainably sourced, this is a genuine four seasons jacket in a straightforward timeless puffer style that's unlikely to go out of fashion. Easily layered, the nimbus also comes in a range of attractive colours and is made out of fully recycled materials. One that we keep coming back to time and again, we especially liked its simple design and no-nonsense approach to keeping you warm; if we were being picky we would say we'd have appreciated zips on the slightly shallow pockets, but this was our only criticism. It's also worth noting that we've machine washed ours a couple of times to Finisterre's specifications, and found it easy to dry and reshape afterwards.

700 fill goose down Fabric: DWR nylon ripstop

DWR nylon ripstop Colours: Nine

Nine Weight: 720g

As the name suggests, the nuptse jacket (named after a mountain in the Himalayas) is one of the original 90s puffer icons, and The North Face has updated it to include more colours and better ripstop fabric, but the same oversized look and technical features. With an ample 700 fill down the jacket will keep you nice and warm around town, although we'd suggest the coat is too bulky for any serious outdoor adventures. Overall we did still find it surprisingly warm, and were especially impressed with its ability to take away the bite of the wind. Read the full The North Face nuptse down jacket review Buy now £ 270 , Thenorthface.co.uk

750 hyper dry duck down Fabric: Pertex Quantum Eco nylon

Pertex Quantum Eco nylon Colours: Six

Six Weight: 405g

The one thing we loved about this jacket is it almost feels like it disappears when packed down, which is a big bonus when you're out and about and limited for space. Its tight, close baffles and stitching pattern lends itself to a tighter, more active fit, so it hugs the body when you're on the move. We thought this would be a great hiking jacket, and we used it as part of a layering system on a number of walks where thin, lightweight materials made easy to carry around in a backpack just in case. Buy now £ 190 , Montane.com

Synthetic polyester padding Fabric: 10 per cent nylon outer

10 per cent nylon outer Colours: Two

Two Weight: Not available

If you've already got a premium down jacket, and you're perhaps looking for a second coat or something a little more affordable, Gandy's puffer jacket options are well worth a look. We like the new charcoal base camp puffer jacket for its style, shape and fit, but the brand also offers longline jackets or slightly thinner options for easy day-to-day wear. Highly recommended for the budget conscious – we especially like its rugged style and found the deep front pocket especially useful. For the price, we were also impressed by its ability to keep water out, too. Buy now £ 84.99 , Gandysinternational.com

850 white goose down Fabric: Bluesign approved 45 per cent recycled polyester

Bluesign approved 45 per cent recycled polyester Colours: Two

Two Weight: 330g

On the other end of the spectrum, this offering from Arc'Teryx is a brand new, light, packable puffer jacket that builds on the brand's extensive adventure experience and knowledge from their popular cerium down jackets. It's expensive, but it provides advanced performance, 850 goose down fill that is sustainably sourced, and lightweight performance which works well as a mid or thermal layer. Superb at layering with especially good hem drawcords, we especially liked this coat's suitability for a vast range of outdoor activities. Buy now £ 340 , Arcteryx.com

700 fill duck and goose down Fabric: 70 per cent recycled polyester taffeta shell

70 per cent recycled polyester taffeta shell Colours: Four

Four Weight: 590g

As a puffer jacket in its own right, this option is a little different, but we liked its versatility and ability to be supple and flexible as a mid layer. It is windproof and weather resistant, but thin enough to wear underneath thicker clothing. It also has a snap button front and shirt collar styling which adds to its everyday appeal. We especially liked this jacket's eco credentials, with Patagonia making 68 per cent of its fabrics this season from recyclable materials. Layered above another shirt or a suit, it's a smarter option and is currently on offer, too. Buy now £ 192 , Patagonia.com

80 per cent duck down, 20 per cent feather Fabric: 100 per cent polyamide

100 per cent polyamide Colours: One

One Weight: N/A

This attractive long puffer jacket option reaches just above the knee and provides ample warmth for the colder seasons. It's made using upcycled down and features a hood as well as a two-way front zip and elasticated cuffs for a snug and water-tight fit. Our favourite bit about this jacket is its ability to withstand the cold of strong winds and keep your whole body warm – the down is also incredibly soft, and although it's a long coat it stays comfortable even when there are lots of layers underneath. Buy now £ 225 , Arket.com

Synthetic fill Fabric: 100 per cent nylon

100 per cent nylon Colours: Three

Three Weight: N/A

Nike offers a good range of puffer jacket options and this is an affordable coat for those winter post sport sessions. Featuring synthetic fill and supplied in three attractive, bright colours, we were impressed with the warmth of the jacket and the inside lining, adding a good deal of comfort. We also really like the insulated hood and storm flap at the top of the zip, which adds a good deal of warmth and protection against the elements. The jacket also struck us as being one of the most durable out there, so we wouldn't hesitate to recommend it for post-sports sessions or slightly more aggressive use. Buy now £ 144.95 , Nike.com

