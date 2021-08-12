A good night’s sleep is vital if you want to be the best version of yourself throughout the day. Being properly rested can improve your mood, reduce stress, and increase focus – something that important is worth dressing the part for, and a good pair of men’s pyjamas should be your first port of call.

Of course, you can sleep in whatever you like – perhaps even nothing at all – but unlike an old T-shirt or a tattered pair of jersey jogging bottoms, proper pyjamas are purpose-built with sleep in mind. This means they’re loose, comfortable, cool and made of fabrics that are proven to be conducive to a great night’s sleep.

How we tested

To whittle your options down, we’ve spent the past two months testing all sorts of men’s pyjamas from all manner of brands and retailers. We slept in them, ate breakfast in them, watched questionable Saturday morning TV in them and did all the other things one should be able to do in a good set of PJs.

Below, you’ll find our top picks, covering everything from budget-friendly basics you can stock up on to high-end sleepwear fit for a king.

The best men's pyjamas for 2021 are:

The White Company pinstripe cotton pyjama set Best: Overall Rating: 10/10 This subtly striped pyjama set from The White Company is about as classic as they come. It features a pale blue pinstripe pattern and piping detail on the pocket, collar and cuffs, and the bottoms have an elasticated waistband and drawstring to keep them firmly in place. The fit is relaxed, but not baggy, which makes these pyjamas perfect for lounging around in. With 40 per cent off at the moment, they’re by far the best option around the £50 mark. Buy now £ 51 , Thewhitecompany.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Uniqlo airism cotton pyjamas Best: For technical fabrics on a budget Rating: 10/10 Uniqlo’s airism fabric is cool, comfortable and designed to wick moisture away from the skin. We’ve tested the fabric with the retailer’s sportswear and casual clothing many times before, but it turns out it’s right at home between the sheets too. These traditional, full-length pyjamas from the Japanese brand are light, airy and easy to move in. We found them to be excellent at regulating temperature and loved the fit with the slightly cropped legs. We’d recommend buying these pyjamas if you’re looking for something affordable, classic and comfy. Buy now £ 29.90 , Uniqlo.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Marks & Spencer pure cotton polka dot pyjama set Best: For summer nights Rating: 9/10 With a subtle polka-dot print, Cuban collar and shorts, this pyjama set from British high-street mainstay Marks & Spencer is perfect for the warmer months. We loved the fact that the shorts had pockets – something which many similar pyjama sets lack – and the button waist and fly is a bonus too. The fabric is nice and soft against the skin, and M&S claims it’s sustainably sourced too, which is certainly something worth considering when shopping for any sort of clothing. Buy now £ 22.50 , Marksandspencer.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Desmond & Dempsey cuban pyjama set Best: For versatility Rating: 9/10 Granted, this matching set from Desmond & Dempsey is expensive. However, the fact that each garment is versatile enough to wear outside of the bedroom on its own merit makes the lofty price tag a little more palatable. Both the shirt and the shorts have a loose, boxy cut and are made from linen, making them highly breathable and lightweight. We think they look great, and could easily pass muster as BBQ or beach attire, but are equally at home sandwiched between a mattress and duvet. Buy now £ 160 , Desmondanddempsey.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Derek Rose ledbury 47 short pyjamas Best: For super soft fabric Rating: 9/10 Featuring a dreamy all-over cloud print, just looking at these luxurious pyjamas from premium loungewear brand Derek Rose is enough to send us to sleep. The set is made up of a loose-fitting Cuban collar shirt and matching shorts, both made from ultra-fine batiste cotton that’s soft and lightweight for maximum comfort. Given its light weight and thin fabric, we’d say this pyjama set is best suited to warm-weather use. Buy now £ 135 , Derek-rose.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Turnbull and Asser modern piped linen pyjama set Best: For pure luxury Rating: 9/10 If you’re one of the privileged few who can afford to drop just shy of £400 on a set of pyjamas, these ones from Turnbull & Asser are what you should be going for. This luxurious set from one of the most respected names in shirtmaking is crafted from indulgent Italian linen and made right here in the UK. The quality puts them in a league all of their own – from the feel of the material to the precision of the stitching and finishing touches. They are, without a doubt, the nicest pyjamas we’ve ever encountered, but that premium price tag will admittedly turn a lot of people off. Buy now £ 375 , Mrporter.com {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Hanro night and day short cotton pyjamas Best: For simplicity Rating: 8/10 Swiss loungewear brand Hanro is no stranger to a set of luxurious pyjamas and this shorts-and-T-shirt combo is the proof. Both garments are stretchy, soft, and boast a comfortable cut that lends itself well to sleeping but is also perfect for lounging around the house during the day. Super simple, but exceedingly well made and ideal for anyone looking for a premium pyjama that doesn’t need to shout about it. Buy now £ 74 , Hanro.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}} Next two-pack pyjama set Best: For stocking up Rating: 8/10 It should go without saying that if you’re wearing pyjamas every night, you’re going to need more than one set. For £42, you can stock up at Next and get yourself a twin set, consisting of two T-shirts and two pairs of full-length pyjama bottoms. The material is light, comfortable and stretchy for ease of movement, and if you’re not a fan of long bottoms, you can opt for shorts instead. Buy now £ 42 , Next.co.uk {{#hasItems}} Price comparison {{/hasItems}} {{#items}} {{ merchant }} £{{ price }} Buy now {{/items}} {{#hasItems}} {{/hasItems}}

