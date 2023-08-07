Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jewellery brand Missoma has fast become a cult-favourite, with everyone from the Princess of Wales to Kendall Jenner styling their outfits with the brand’s high-quality yet affordable pieces.

However, jewellery from the brand’s collections hasn’t just been seen at official royal engagements. Now, even Barbie herself is proving to be a fan. Yes, that’s right, fans (of both the movie and Missoma) might have spotted Margot Robbie wearing the popular heart charm necklace on screen.

With the necklace having previously sold out (twice), for any fans who are dying to add this piece to their jewellery box, we’ve got some good news: the gold-plated necklace is back in stock on Missoma’s website.

The immediate sell-out should come as no surprise, due to Missoma’s thriving popularity – when the brand launches its new collections, key pieces instantly go out of stock. Who remembers the chubby hoop earrings that broke Instagram and the internet? Everyone seemed to be obsessed with the gold hoop style.

If Barbie has inspired you, now’s the time to pick up the ridge heart charm necklace (in gold) while it’s still in stock – be sure to snap it up fast.

Missoma ridge heart charm necklace: £159, Missoma.com

It was hard to miss Margot Robbie donning Missoma’s iconic heart necklace in the Barbie film – and if Barbie approves, we definitely want it. The 18-carat gold plated (on brass) design sees a heart charm paired with a delicate bobble chain and features the brand’s signature ridge detailing, as well as a twisted rope jump ring.

Measuring 26.6mm x 19.7mm x 5.6mm, wear this necklace solo, choker-style, or opt to layer it with shorter necklaces, too. Whichever you choose, this piece can be dressed up and down. Even better, it’s crafted from recycled materials, in keeping with Missoma’s bid to be a more sustainable brand.

