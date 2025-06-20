This £12 K-beauty sunscreen uses rice to fight ageing – so I tested it for 9 months

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If you’re on the Korean skincare hype, then you’ll likely have heard of Beauty of Joseon. Founded in 2016, the brand draws on the power of herbal ingredients; it’s named for those used as medicine in the Joseon dynasty through the 14th to 19th centuries. This includes ginseng, green tea and – of course – rice.

If you’re sceptical about the anti-ageing benefits of Uncle Ben’s, I spoke to dermatologists to find out if rice works, or if it’s just marketing. Dr Simon Ourian, a dermatologist with clients including Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga, says that rice has “impressive anti-ageing benefits.” Dr Ourian explains that it “delivers a natural plumping effect, making the skin appear more youthful and revitalised.”

I also spoke to consultant dermatologist Dr Sina Ghadiri, who agrees and says, “Rice-derived products can be a beneficial complement to an anti-ageing skincare routine.” However, Dr Ghadiri qualifies that rice isn’t an all-encompassing solution to the signs of ageing; he adds that “[rice] shouldn’t replace cornerstone ingredients like topical retinoids, vitamin C, or peptides.” That said, he finds that rice extract “gives a soothing barrier-protective formula, making it especially suitable for those seeking both sun protection and skin-nourishing benefits.”

So it’s no surprise that Beauty of Joseon’s rice-packed sunscreen is doing the rounds on social media, and I first got my hands on the bestseller in September 2024 when reviewing the best Korean skincare brands. I loved it from the off, but you can only really tell if anti-ageing products are worth the money after prolonged use. Nine months later, I’ve found out if this rice-based SPF actually works.

How I tested

SPF is important whether the sky’s looking overcast or crystal clear, so I’ve been using my Beauty of Joseon relief sun cream for more than nine months. This included days when my car windscreen was frosted over and, more recently, as temperatures have been nearing the thirties. Following Dr Marko Lens’ advice on how much SPF to apply, I used around one teaspoon’s worth of the formula across my face and neck, and noted its consistency and finish on the skin.

I use the relief sun formula every day to protect my skin from UV ( Lucy Smith )

I paid attention to how quickly the cream absorbed and how it wore throughout the day, recording its sticking power and any instances of sunburn. With ginseng, green tea, rice and niacinamide included in the formula, I closely reviewed any positive or negative changes to my complexion as a result of continued use.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Lucy Smith joined the IndyBest team in July 2020 and, since then, has covered everything from SPF moisturisers to Supergoop’s mattescreen SPF. She’s spoken to expert dermatologists about a variety of suncreen topics and has tested many of the industry’s best formulas, from Garnier to The Ordinary.