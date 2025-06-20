This £12 K-beauty sunscreen uses rice to fight ageing – so I tested it for 9 months

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.
Revitalising skin across five categories, from brightening to hydrating
If you’re on the Korean skincare hype, then you’ll likely have heard of Beauty of Joseon. Founded in 2016, the brand draws on the power of herbal ingredients; it’s named for those used as medicine in the Joseon dynasty through the 14th to 19th centuries. This includes ginseng, green tea and – of course – rice.
If you’re sceptical about the anti-ageing benefits of Uncle Ben’s, I spoke to dermatologists to find out if rice works, or if it’s just marketing. Dr Simon Ourian, a dermatologist with clients including Kylie Jenner and Lady Gaga, says that rice has “impressive anti-ageing benefits.” Dr Ourian explains that it “delivers a natural plumping effect, making the skin appear more youthful and revitalised.”
I also spoke to consultant dermatologist Dr Sina Ghadiri, who agrees and says, “Rice-derived products can be a beneficial complement to an anti-ageing skincare routine.” However, Dr Ghadiri qualifies that rice isn’t an all-encompassing solution to the signs of ageing; he adds that “[rice] shouldn’t replace cornerstone ingredients like topical retinoids, vitamin C, or peptides.” That said, he finds that rice extract “gives a soothing barrier-protective formula, making it especially suitable for those seeking both sun protection and skin-nourishing benefits.”
So it’s no surprise that Beauty of Joseon’s rice-packed sunscreen is doing the rounds on social media, and I first got my hands on the bestseller in September 2024 when reviewing the best Korean skincare brands. I loved it from the off, but you can only really tell if anti-ageing products are worth the money after prolonged use. Nine months later, I’ve found out if this rice-based SPF actually works.
SPF is important whether the sky’s looking overcast or crystal clear, so I’ve been using my Beauty of Joseon relief sun cream for more than nine months. This included days when my car windscreen was frosted over and, more recently, as temperatures have been nearing the thirties. Following Dr Marko Lens’ advice on how much SPF to apply, I used around one teaspoon’s worth of the formula across my face and neck, and noted its consistency and finish on the skin.
I paid attention to how quickly the cream absorbed and how it wore throughout the day, recording its sticking power and any instances of sunburn. With ginseng, green tea, rice and niacinamide included in the formula, I closely reviewed any positive or negative changes to my complexion as a result of continued use.
Lucy Smith joined the IndyBest team in July 2020 and, since then, has covered everything from SPF moisturisers to Supergoop’s mattescreen SPF. She’s spoken to expert dermatologists about a variety of suncreen topics and has tested many of the industry’s best formulas, from Garnier to The Ordinary.
The formula
Beauty of Joseon’s relief sun takes a five-prong approach to healthy skin. First and foremost, its five chemical UV filters give skin broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB damage. To tackle dehydration, it combines fatty alcohols and glycerin, drawing moisture from the air. Meanwhile, niacinamide sets about brightening your complexion, diffusing hyperpigmentation and balancing oil production. Fermented pumpkin and soybean will repair any breaches in the skin barrier, and rice works to boost elasticity and minimise the appearance of fine lines.
Performance
The texture of the relief sun formula is a loose cream, almost like a yoghurt. This means that a small amount stretches a long way, doesn’t drag and – most importantly – doesn’t feel heavy.
Something to note: Even if an SPF formula feels like it’s covered everything from forehead to décolletage with just a pea-sized amount, it’s still important to follow the recommended one-teaspoon dose for full protection.
The beauty of the relief sun cream is how quickly it sinks into the skin, making it easy to go back in with more product until you’ve worked through the suggested amount.
I enjoyed the glowy finish, and with every application, I found that my skin appeared hydrated and smoothed as if I’d used a primer. In fact, I often skipped the priming step in my make-up routine just on the strength of the sun relief cream. Even then, I was pleased to discover that my foundation held up as well as usual.
On hot days, I experienced no issues with the formula sweating off (or into my eyes); however, like most SPFs, I’ve found that it will sting your eyes if you swim within 15 minutes of application.
It’s hard to say whether the anti-ageing benefits I’ve noticed are down to this SPF alone, but I’ve definitely seen improvements in my skin since I started using it.
Could it be the result of my tests of retinol serum or LED masks? Absolutely. Could the Beauty of Joseon be playing a part? Also yes. Most likely, it’s a healthy mix of everything. Either way, nine months in, my skin looks more plumped, smoothed, and bright — so it gets a thumbs up from me.
Ultimately, Beauty of Joseon’s relief sun SPF lived up to the social media hype and left a gorgeous, youthful glow on my skin. It’s affordable, packed with skincare actives and proof that the SPF world – specifically the Korean SPF world – has come a long way since the days of sting-inducing sun creams with white casts and heavy, paste-like textures.
