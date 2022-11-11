Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s been almost four years since CeraVe made its way over the pond and into UK stores, and since then it’s gone from strength to strength. Its success is partly thanks to TikTok – where various products have gone viral – but it’s also down to its gentle and effective formulas.

A brand that’s known and loved by skincare experts and novices alike, not to mention beauty editors and dermatologists, it’s celebrated for its fuss-free, affordable products that are kind and gentle to skin and which never fail to deliver.

CeraVe focuses its efforts on the skin barrier, creating science-led products that work to strengthen and support it, while always being able to achieve realistic results. Each product uses the brand’s unique blend of three essential ceramides alongside clever MVE technology which ensures slow-release of ingredients in order to efficiently deliver them into skin.

So, whether your skin is dry, dehydrated, oily or blemish-prone – or even if it’s just in need of a little bit of TLC – there are products to suit every body no matter your skin type or concern.

Over the past few years, the army of CeraVe products has grown and become more readily available across a number of retailers – and although it’s not quite as vast as the collection that’s available in the US (if you have a trip planned soon, we recommend heading to Target, CVS or Ulta and checking out their offering), it’s still fairly sizable. Here, we’ve pulled together a list of our notable favourites alongside the products that will fit into just about any skincare routine.

How we tested

Our tester uses a lot of CeraVe in her everyday skin routine and has done since its UK launch, so we have taken that into account when writing these reviews. We’ve also considered value for money, size and any short or long term results we saw. These are the best of the best.

The best CeraVe products for 2022 are: