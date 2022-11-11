Jump to content

The best CeraVe skincare products to know about, according to a beauty editor

From undetectable sunscreen to blemish busting cleansers, the brand’s elixirs are loved for a reason

Lucy Partington
Friday 11 November 2022 10:21
<p>The brand's TikTok viral formulas are affordable and gentle on skin </p>

The brand’s TikTok viral formulas are affordable and gentle on skin

(iStock/The Independent)

It’s been almost four years since CeraVe made its way over the pond and into UK stores, and since then it’s gone from strength to strength. Its success is partly thanks to TikTok – where various products have gone viral – but it’s also down to its gentle and effective formulas.

A brand that’s known and loved by skincare experts and novices alike, not to mention beauty editors and dermatologists, it’s celebrated for its fuss-free, affordable products that are kind and gentle to skin and which never fail to deliver.

CeraVe focuses its efforts on the skin barrier, creating science-led products that work to strengthen and support it, while always being able to achieve realistic results. Each product uses the brand’s unique blend of three essential ceramides alongside clever MVE technology which ensures slow-release of ingredients in order to efficiently deliver them into skin.

So, whether your skin is dry, dehydrated, oily or blemish-prone – or even if it’s just in need of a little bit of TLC – there are products to suit every body no matter your skin type or concern.

Over the past few years, the army of CeraVe products has grown and become more readily available across a number of retailers – and although it’s not quite as vast as the collection that’s available in the US (if you have a trip planned soon, we recommend heading to Target, CVS or Ulta and checking out their offering), it’s still fairly sizable. Here, we’ve pulled together a list of our notable favourites alongside the products that will fit into just about any skincare routine.

How we tested

Our tester uses a lot of CeraVe in her everyday skin routine and has done since its UK launch, so we have taken that into account when writing these reviews. We’ve also considered value for money, size and any short or long term results we saw. These are the best of the best.

The best CeraVe products for 2022 are:

  • CeraVe hydrating cleanser – Best overall: £10, Boots.com
  • CeraVe facial moisturising lotion SPF50 – Best sunscreen: £14.99, Superdrug.com
  • CeraVe foaming cleanser – Best cleanser for oily skin: £10, Boots.com
  • CeraVe moisturising cream – Best face and body moisturiser: £16, Feelunique.com
  • CeraVe blemish control gel – Best targeted spot treatment: £12.50, Boots.com
  • CeraVe micellar cleansing water – Best micellar water: £11, Lookfantastic.com
  • CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser – Best body cleanser: £10, Sainsburys.co.uk
  • CeraVe hydrating hyaluronic acid serum – Best serum: £19, Feelunique.com

Best overall: CeraVe hydrating cleanser

  • Best: Overall
  • Product size : 236ml
  • Key ingredients : Ceramides and hyaluronic acid

A true hero of the CeraVe range, this hydrating cleanser quickly reached cult status – and for very good reason. A suits-all, non-foaming gel cleanser that removes makeup and cleanses skin quickly and easily, it doesn’t strip or dry skin out. Instead, it’s formulated with a blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid to help ensure skin retains its much-needed moisture. Suitable for use twice a day, it’s fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, meaning it won’t clog pores. Once you try it, you’ll never go back – believe us.

Continue reading...

Best for sunscreen: CeraVe facial moisturising lotion SPF50

  • Best: For sunscreen
  • Product size: 52ml
  • Key ingredients : Ceramides, niacinamide and vitamin E

Until recently, this daily lotion only came with added SPF25 but now, all our prayers have been answered and it’s been reformulated to include SPF50. Rejoice! Nourishing and moisturising without being greasy or sticky, it absorbs into skin quickly and is virtually undetectable after a few minutes. It sits well under makeup, too, and leaves a natural-looking glow in its wake. The air tight packaging means you really can use up every last drop – and in short, this is the product that our tester has been waiting for and it didn’t disappoint her. For under £15, it’s one of the very best high protection sunscreens available on the highstreet that’s more than suitable for everyday use.

Continue reading...

Best cleanser for oily skin: CeraVe foaming cleanser

  • Best: Cleanser for oily skin
  • Product size : 236ml
  • Key ingredients : Ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide

If you’re somebody with oily skin, you might be best bypassing the hydrating cleanser and mainlining this one instead. Foaming cleansers usually get a bad rap because they can be overly stripping and drying, but in true CeraVe style, this one isn’t. Instead, it’s loaded with kind-to-skin ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

The refreshing gel formula works hard to get rid of dirt, oil and makeup alongside everything else that has built up on skin throughout the day, leaving it cleansed and ready for the next step in your routine. Plus, like all cleansers from CeraVe, it’s fragrance-free and non-comedogenic, so it won’t further clog pores.

Continue reading...

Best face and body moisturiserCeraVe moisturising cream

  • Best: Face and body moisturiser
  • Product size : 454g
  • Key ingredients : Ceramides and hyaluronic acid

Arguably the most iconic and well-loved product, CeraVe’s moisturising cream is truly the gift that keeps on giving. As well as coming in this massive pot, it’s available in smaller versions, but the product inside remains the same. Incredibly hydrating, it’s suitable for both face and body so it’s a good one for travelling with. It’s a great choice if you’ve gone too hard on the acids and just need to pair your routine back while incorporating something to bring your skin back from the brink. Our tester likes that it absorbs quickly and feels immediately moisturising.

Continue reading...

Best targeted spot treatment: CeraVe blemish control gel

  • Best: Targeted spot treatment
  • Product size: 40ml
  • Key ingredients : Glycolic, lactic and salicylic acid along with ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide

The newest addition to the CeraVe family, alongside the blemish control cleanser (£10.50, Boots.com), this blemish control gel is the first time the brand has created anything like this. It can be used as either an all-over moisturiser for blemish-prone skin, or as a targeted treatment applied directly onto breakouts.

Our tester tends to suffer from hormonal breakouts and she liked that, unlike other products like this one, it wasn’t drying. Instead it was hydrating and non-greasy while still being effective – we noticed a reduction in both size and redness of blemishes within a couple of days. It contains a blend of glycolic, lactic and salicylic acid to treat spots and excess sebum, alongside the usual ceramides, hyaluronic acid and niacinamide.

Continue reading...

Best micellar water: CeraVe micellar cleansing water

  • Best: Micellar water
  • Product size : 295ml
  • Key ingredients : Ceramides and niacinamide

When is a micellar water not just a micellar water? When it’s created by CeraVe, of course. Our tester has been through countless bottles of this (having first bought it during a trip to New York before it was available here) and she loves it. While it is just a glorified cleansing water, it doesn’t sting eyes and it removes makeup well (although we would recommend using a proper makeup remover to ensure all traces are gone) while being super gentle – no harsh rubbing or aggressive scrubbing is required. It’s formulated with ceramides alongside niacinamide to balance and purify skin.

Continue reading...

Best body cleanser: CeraVe SA smoothing cleanser

  • Best: Body cleanser
  • Product size : 236ml
  • Key ingredients : Salicylic acid

While there was originally some confusion about this product, it’s actually suitable to use on both face and body – but after a couple of years of loving it for face, she’s switched to the new blemish control cleanser for that, and then has continued using this one on her body. It’s loaded with salicylic acid, making it great for summer months when keratosis pilaris is in full swing, and it also helps reduce blemishes and breakouts on the body – particularly on the back. It’s gentle but effective, and despite the fact salicylic acid can be quite drying, in this formulation it’s not and instead it cleanses skin and leaves it feeling refreshed.

Continue reading...

Best serum: CeraVe hydrating hyaluronic acid serum

  • Best: Serum
  • Product size: 30ml
  • Key ingredients : Ceramides and vitamin b5

It’s unusual to come across a hyaluronic serum that has more of a creamy gel texture than a watery one, but that’s exactly what this is. Not only is this thicker serum easier to apply onto dry or dehydrated skin, but it’s super lightweight and offers up to 24 hours hydration. It can be used under moisturiser for a more intensive hit of moisture, or as a makeup base – however, we would say you need to be careful how many products you layer underneath or over it as it can be prone to pilling (which is when skincare almost rolls off in little balls, usually caused by an overload of product). Despite being at the more expensive end of the CeraVe price spectrum, it’s still a very reasonable price for a product of this calibre. It’s a ten from us.

Continue reading...

The verdict: CeraVe products

It’s hard to go wrong with any CeraVe product and we’d recommend trying as many or as few products as you like. If you’re looking for a new cleanser, the hydrating one will never let you down, if you suffer with textured skin on your body or your skin is blemish prone, the SA range will see you through.

The sunscreen also ticks every box and will make you wonder why it took you so long to get into the habit of wearing it every day, while the moisturising cream is a big old tub that’ll last ages and truly hydrate to give you the softest skin of your life.

Looking for gentler make-up removal? Read our roundup of the best cleansing oils that nourish the skin

