Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Whatever the weather, sunscreen is an essential part of a daily skincare routine. Experts advise this should be your final step before adding make-up, and should be generously re-applied every two hours.

For full sun care all year-round, broad spectrum products shield skin from both UVA and UVB rays. That covers the ageing effects of sun exposure and potentially dangerous sun burn caused by both types of ray respectively.

Just like any other buy, the type of SPF you choose depends on your skin type. Those with sensitive skin can suffer with redness or irritation from certain ingredients and fragrances in SPF formulas.

But if you’re avoiding wearing a daily SPF for fear of it making your skin react or break out, we’re here to help. Whether you’re seeking a moisturising SPF or lightweight layer, we’ve got all face and body bases covered.

Read on for our top pick of the best SPFs for sensitive skin, across all price points.

How we tested

Our tester has sensitive skin, and the included SPFs are a list of favourites we’ve been using for years, as well as newer finds sampled over several weeks. We looked at texture, absorption rate and the skin finish they created. To make our list, all products had to offer broad spectrum sun protection too.

The best sunscreens for sensitive skin of 2022 are: