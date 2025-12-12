CeraVe has dropped two new affordable anti-ageing products – here’s my honest review

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

When it comes to affordable skincare, CeraVe is known for its fuss-free products and transparent ingredients list. With three ceramides in every product, the brand’s focus is protecting the skin’s natural barrier. I was excited to hear about the launch of two new products: the skin renewing retinol serum and skin renewing peptide cream, which I’ve spent weeks putting to the test.

As The Independent’s content editor, I’ve got more than a decade’s experience testing a wide variety of beauty products. I’ve reviewed many of CeraVe’s products since the brand’s UK launch in 2018, including the foaming cleanser – which I included in my best skincare for teens guide – and the skin renewing eye cream. In my experience, results seen from using CeraVe products often rival those created by far more expensive brands. I rate its gentle formulations, inexpensive price tag and no-nonsense approach, for both myself and my teenage kids.

The new skin renewing retinol serum and skin renewing peptide cream are billed as being moisturising, visibly firming skin and reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles, and as a 41-year-old beauty journalist, these claims piqued my interest. I was instantly impressed by how smoothing the skin renewing eye cream was, but what would be the verdict with these two newbies? Keep reading for my honest review.

How I tested

The products were assessed on application, key ingredients and skincare results

I’ve spent three weeks testing CeraVe’s skin renewing retinol serum and peptide cream. As a busy mum with dehydrated and sensitive skin (which can look dull in winter especially), I am always looking for straightforward skincare solutions that smooth and brighten without causing any irritation. Since turning 40, I’m also keen to find affordable products that offer a rejuvenating effect and radiance for long-term use. You can find out more about my full testing criteria at the end of this article.