CeraVe just dropped two new affordable anti-ageing products – here’s my honest review

Affordable skincare stalwart CeraVe has been popular with beauty lovers since its UK launch in 2018. Renowned for offering a refreshingly straightforward approach, the dermatologist-founded brand specialises in budget-friendly products that support the skin’s natural barrier. CeraVe’s signature is the inclusion of three ceramides in each product, with this unique complex promoting hydration while protecting the skin from irritants.

I was intrigued to hear about the launch of two new products: the skin renewing retinol serum and skin renewing peptide cream. Billed as being moisturising and smoothing while visibly improving the appearance of fine lines, I’ve spent weeks reviewing both products and putting these claims to the test.

I’ve been a beauty journalist for more than a decade. In this time, I’ve tested a wide variety of brands and skincare launches. CeraVe is loved by beauty editors and skincare lovers of all ages, and I’m a fan of several products, including the skin renewing eye cream, which is gentle and soothing, while offering a smoothing effect on my 41-year-old skin. Meanwhile, I also included the foaming cleanser in my best skincare for teens guide, highlighting how great the brand is for different life stages.

In my experience, CeraVe serves up impressive skincare results that often match, or even better, those created by far more expensive brands. I saw a plumped-up effect to fine lines with the skin renewing eye cream, but how would these two new products fare? Keep reading for my full, honest review.

How I tested

The products were assessed on application, key ingredients and skincare results

I’ve spent three weeks testing CeraVe’s skin renewing retinol serum and peptide cream. As a busy mum with dehydrated and sensitive skin (which can look dull in winter, especially), I am always looking for straightforward skincare solutions that smooth and brighten without causing any irritation. Since turning 40, I’m also keen to find affordable products that offer a rejuvenating effect and radiance for long-term use. You can find out more about my full testing criteria at the end of this article.

