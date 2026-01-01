CeraVe’s new affordable anti-ageing products rival ‘far more expensive’ options

I have more than a decade of experience testing and writing about beauty products. I’ve tried many CeraVe products, which, in my experience, produce skincare results that rival those of far more expensive brands. The skin renewing eye cream had a soothing and smoothing effect on my 41-year-old skin, so I was eager to see how its two new anti-ageing-focused launches would match up.

The dermatologist-founded brand is known for its fuss-free skincare and transparent ingredients list, with all of its products designed to protect your skin’s natural barrier. This is thanks to the inclusion of three ceramides in each product, which promote hydration while protecting the skin from irritants.

New to the line-up, its retinol serum and peptide cream have been billed as moisturising, visibly firming skin and reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles – and as a 41-year-old, these claims piqued my interest. Keep reading for my honest review.

How I tested

The products were assessed on application, key ingredients and skincare results

I spent three weeks testing CeraVe’s skin renewing retinol serum and peptide cream. As a busy mum with dehydrated and sensitive skin (which can look dull in winter, especially), I am always looking for straightforward skincare solutions that smooth and brighten without causing any irritation. Since turning 40, I’m also keen to find affordable products that offer a rejuvenating effect and radiance for long-term use. You can find out more about my full testing criteria at the end of this article.

