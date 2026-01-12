CeraVe’s new affordable anti-ageing products rival ‘far more expensive’ options

Having tested and reviewed beauty products for the past decade, it’s safe to say I’ve tried my fair share of CeraVe formulas – and time and again, they’ve impressed me by delivering results that rival far more expensive skincare. The brand’s skin renewing eye cream, in particular, left my 41-year-old skin feeling soothed and noticeably smoother, which made me eager to see how its two newest anti-ageing launches would measure up.

Created by dermatologists, CeraVe is known for its no-nonsense approach to skincare, with simple formulas and clearly listed ingredients. Each product is designed to protect and strengthen the skin’s natural barrier, thanks to the inclusion of three essential ceramides that help retain moisture while defending against external irritants.

The latest additions to the range – a retinol serum and a peptide cream – promise to improve firmness and minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Naturally, those promises piqued my interest. Read on for my honest assessment after putting both formulas through their paces.

How I tested

The products were assessed on application, key ingredients and skincare results

I spent three weeks testing CeraVe’s skin renewing retinol serum and peptide cream. As a busy mum with dehydrated and sensitive skin (which can look dull in winter, especially), I am always looking for straightforward skincare solutions that smooth and brighten without causing any irritation. Since turning 40, I’m also keen to find affordable products that offer a rejuvenating effect and radiance for long-term use. You can find out more about my full testing criteria at the end of this article.

