CeraVe’s new affordable anti-ageing products rival ‘far more expensive’ options

After more than ten years of testing and reviewing beauty products, I can confidently say I’ve used countless CeraVe formulas – and they consistently surprise me with performance that rivals much pricier skincare. The brand’s skin renewing eye cream stood out in particular, leaving my 41-year-old skin calm, comfortable and visibly smoother, which naturally sparked my curiosity about how its latest anti-ageing launches would perform.

Developed alongside dermatologists, CeraVe takes a refreshingly straightforward approach to skincare. Its formulas are pared back yet purposeful, with transparent ingredient lists and a clear focus on supporting the skin barrier. Every product is infused with three essential ceramides, working to lock in moisture while shielding the skin from everyday environmental stressors.

The latest additions to the range – a retinol serum and a peptide cream – promise to improve firmness and minimise the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. Read on for my honest assessment after putting both formulas through their paces.

How I tested

The products were assessed on application, key ingredients and skincare results

I spent three weeks testing CeraVe’s skin renewing retinol serum and peptide cream. As a busy mum with dehydrated and sensitive skin (which can look dull in winter, especially), I am always looking for straightforward skincare solutions that smooth and brighten without causing any irritation. Since turning 40, I’m also keen to find affordable products that offer a rejuvenating effect and radiance for long-term use. You can find out more about my full testing criteria at the end of this article.

