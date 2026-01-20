CeraVe’s new affordable anti-ageing products rival ‘far more expensive’ options

After more than ten years of testing and reviewing beauty products, I can confidently say I’ve used countless CeraVe formulas – and they consistently surprise me with performance that rivals much pricier skincare. The brand’s skin renewing eye cream was an early standout for me as it visibly soothed and smoothed my 41-year-old skin. The results were enough to pique my interest in the brand’s newest anti-ageing releases, prompting me to see whether they could deliver the same impressive performance.

Created in collaboration with dermatologists, CeraVe champions a no-nonsense approach to skincare. The formulations are streamlined but effective, with clearly explained ingredients and a strong emphasis on supporting a healthy skin barrier. Each product contains a blend of three essential ceramides, designed to retain hydration and help protect the skin against daily environmental aggressors.

The latest launches – a retinol serum and a peptide cream – are designed to boost firmness while softening the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Below, I share my candid verdict after trialling both.

How I tested

The products were assessed on application, key ingredients and skincare results

I spent three weeks testing CeraVe’s skin renewing retinol serum and peptide cream. As a busy mum with dehydrated and sensitive skin (which can look dull in winter, especially), I am always looking for straightforward skincare solutions that smooth and brighten without causing any irritation. Since turning 40, I’m also keen to find affordable products that offer a rejuvenating effect and radiance for long-term use. You can find out more about my full testing criteria at the end of this article.

