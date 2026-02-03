CeraVe’s new anti-ageing products rival ‘far more expensive’ options

With more than a decade spent trying and reviewing beauty products, I’ve worked my way through more CeraVe formulas than I can count. And years down the line, they continue to impress me. They are reliably effective, often holding their own against skincare that costs significantly more. The skin renewing eye cream was one of the first products that really won me over, noticeably calming and softening my 41-year-old skin. That experience made me curious about the brand’s latest anti-ageing launches and keen to find out whether they could live up to the high standard I’d already seen.

Developed alongside dermatologists, CeraVe is famed for its straightforward, practical approach to skincare. The formulas are simple yet results-driven, with ingredients that are easy to understand and a clear focus on maintaining a strong, balanced skin barrier. Every product features a combination of three key ceramides, helping to lock in moisture while shielding the skin from everyday external aggressors.

The latest launches – a retinol serum and a peptide cream – are designed to boost firmness while softening the look of fine lines and wrinkles. Below, I share my candid verdict after trialling both.

How I tested

The products were assessed on application, key ingredients and skincare results

I spent three weeks testing CeraVe’s skin renewing retinol serum and peptide cream. As a busy mum with dehydrated and sensitive skin (which can look dull in winter, especially), I am always looking for straightforward skincare solutions that smooth and brighten without causing any irritation. Since turning 40, I’m also keen to find affordable products that offer a rejuvenating effect and radiance for long-term use. You can find out more about my full testing criteria at the end of this article.

