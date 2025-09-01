This rare deal saves 40% on the “most luxe” retinol we’ve tried

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

If you aren’t familiar, Kate Somerville is both a luxury skincare brand and the name of its founder, a renowned aesthetician. Having suffered with eczema and lupus-related skincare issues, the products that Somerville curates are designed to be suitable for even the most sensitive of skin types. This means that whether you’re looking at an anti-ageing cream or an exfoliating acid, all of the formulas from Kate Somerville should – on paper – sit well on irritation-prone complexions.

The brand’s retinol vitamin C moisturiser (was £69.99, now £39.99, Idealworld.tv) is a cult product and a favourite of ours. When testing a selection of the best retinol serums and creams, beauty editor Lucy Partington described the multi-purpose hydrator as her top pick for pigmentation.

Naturally, when a luxury product earns an impressive four-and-a-half out of five rating, it’s hard to ignore. Even more so when that very moisturiser is being offered at a rare 40 per cent discount. Scroll on to learn more about the product and how to shop the deal right now.

Kate Somerville retinol vitamin C moisturiser Describing how she “loved the thick, comforting, velvety feel of this formula,” writer Lucy Partington decided that Kate Somerville’s moisturiser was “the most luxe of the bunch”. She tested 12 of the most popular retinols in the industry – including options from Medik8 and Murad – and noted that the cream’s typically high price (often costing as much as £98, as it does at Space NK right now) is justified by its dual action as both a vitamin C and retinol treatment. What does this mean? As Lucy puts it, the vitamin C means that “over time it will help to reduce the look of hyperpigmentation and will help to brighten the overall look of skin.” Meanwhile, the retinol works to “improve the overall texture and appearance of the skin by increasing cell turnover.” This can mean texture in a pore-refining sense or – for those with more mature skin – for minimising fine lines and wrinkles. Plus, dry skin sufferers can rejoice with the addition of hyaluronic acid feeling “incredibly hydrating” upon application. As is often the case with high end skincare brands, it’s rare to see discounts, let alone those of more than 40 per cent. So don’t hang about if you’re looking to take home a tub of luxury for less. What to know Size : 50ml

50ml Cruelty-free and vegan : Cruelty-free but not vegan £69 £39 from Idealworld.tv Prices may vary

