First, we need to make you aware this is a product our tester was excited about. She loves the original cicaplast baume (and, for what it’s worth, doesn’t find it to be overly thick or greasy) but the prospect of having a similar product that could be incorporated much more easily into her daily routine was something she was looking forward to trying.

The product itself comes in a 30ml bottle with a glass pipette. The texture is a little bit thicker than most serums, but our tester liked that, as it meant the formula didn’t run off and was easy to apply to hands before patting onto the face. Our tester preferred to apply the product on slightly damp skin. Although our tester found that it does initially feel slightly tacky, she also found that quickly dissipates as the serum absorbs in, leaving an almost undetectable finish on skin. It’s not shiny or glossy, but neither does it skin looking matte or flat.

Although our tester didn’t use the serum as much during the day, on the odd occasion that she did, she found it layers nicely underneath sunscreen, making it a great option for anybody who’s skin needs a bit of extra nourishment or hydration, or for the times when skin is feeling particularly irritated or sensitive.

Ingredients

This non-comedogenic serum contains a combination of 10 per cent vitamin B5, also known as panthenol, and hyaluronic acid, which work in tandem to deeply hydrate and soothe the skin.

Vitamin B5 is a powerful humectant that attracts moisture to the skin, and, thanks to its ability to stabilise the barrier, it’s able to better hold onto that moisture. It simultaneously helps to soothe irritation and repairs the skin barrier, as well as working to defend against damaging internal and external aggressors, to allow skin to be able to recover fully.

Hyaluronic acid is naturally occuring, but levels of it deplete as we age. Like vitamin B5, it’s also a humectant that helps skin hold onto water. It helps to hydrate the outer layers of skin, and, in turn, that improves the look of it, making it appear plumper, glowy and more hydrated.

The result

As with all skincare, it does take a while to see tangible results, however, the timing on receiving this serum sample was great for our tester, as she was able to use it in the days following a laser facial. It worked well to soothe and nourish her skin, ridding it of that telltale tightness that can occur.

It was particularly great for her to use on another occasion after getting a little heavy handed with a new BHA acid toner, when the B5 serum got to work instantly, helping to rehydrate the skin – particularly on some areas of dryness. The formula felt nourishing despite its lightweight texture and it helped relieve the tingly feeling that happens when the barrier is compromised.

Our tester also liked that it layered well with other products, including make-up and sunscreen, and that it could also be used in tandem with the original baume, for a extra hit of hydration, as and when it was needed.