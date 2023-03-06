Jump to content

The new La Roche-Posay cicaplast B5 serum is a spin on its viral B5 balm – here’s our review

The dermatology-led French skincare brand strikes again with a winner

Lucy Partington
Monday 06 March 2023 10:01
Our tester incorporated the serum into her evening routine for three weeks

Our tester incorporated the serum into her evening routine for three weeks

(The Independent)

By now, we all know the importance of protecting and strengthening the skin’s barrier – but, chances are, we also know just how easy it is to damage it.

Whether it’s down to overuse of strong acids, harsh climates, too much exfoliation or maybe it’s because of allergens, irritants and other pollutants, it’s something that everybody can fall victim to, especially during colder months of the year.

However, La Roche-Posay is a brand that can be relied upon to help fix said damage. Its bestselling cicaplast baume B5+ ultra-repairing soothing balm became a TikTok sensation last year, thanks to its incredibly calming and super restorative properties. But, for all of its positives, there were a few negatives. Not just that people didn’t realise it was suitable to use on the face, but some also found it to be too thick or heavy.

That’s where the brand’s newest launch, cicaplast baume B5 serum, comes in. Just like its balm-like counterpart, this new iteration claims to have barrier-like properties that work to form a thin layer on the skin, protecting it against external aggressors while helping to heal, soothe and repair it.

It’s suitable for daily use, but how good is it and how does it compare with the original formula? We were among the first to try it, so keep scrolling to discover our honest thoughts.

How we tested

Our tester incorporated the serum into her evening routine for three weeks, ahead of the product’s launch. It was applied after cleansing and before the rest of her skincare. On most nights, it was layered underneath thicker peptide and ceramide-based moisturiser, but she also used it underneath her usual retinol product.

For reference, our tester’s skin is dehydrated and prone to slight dryness in some areas, is acne-prone and often has patches of redness around the cheeks. Our tester has also been having regular laser facials and other light peels, so she was able to test the serum after those – when gentle but hydrating products are key to skin’s recovery.

La Roche-Posay cicaplast B5 serum

  • Size: 30ml
  • Fragranced: No
  • Suitable for: All skin types, especially sensitive

First, we need to make you aware this is a product our tester was excited about. She loves the original cicaplast baume (and, for what it’s worth, doesn’t find it to be overly thick or greasy) but the prospect of having a similar product that could be incorporated much more easily into her daily routine was something she was looking forward to trying.

The product itself comes in a 30ml bottle with a glass pipette. The texture is a little bit thicker than most serums, but our tester liked that, as it meant the formula didn’t run off and was easy to apply to hands before patting onto the face. Our tester preferred to apply the product on slightly damp skin. Although our tester found that it does initially feel slightly tacky, she also found that quickly dissipates as the serum absorbs in, leaving an almost undetectable finish on skin. It’s not shiny or glossy, but neither does it skin looking matte or flat.

Although our tester didn’t use the serum as much during the day, on the odd occasion that she did, she found it layers nicely underneath sunscreen, making it a great option for anybody who’s skin needs a bit of extra nourishment or hydration, or for the times when skin is feeling particularly irritated or sensitive.

Read more: The La Roche-Posay products we think you’ll love

Ingredients

This non-comedogenic serum contains a combination of 10 per cent vitamin B5, also known as panthenol, and hyaluronic acid, which work in tandem to deeply hydrate and soothe the skin.

Vitamin B5 is a powerful humectant that attracts moisture to the skin, and, thanks to its ability to stabilise the barrier, it’s able to better hold onto that moisture. It simultaneously helps to soothe irritation and repairs the skin barrier, as well as working to defend against damaging internal and external aggressors, to allow skin to be able to recover fully.

Hyaluronic acid is naturally occuring, but levels of it deplete as we age. Like vitamin B5, it’s also a humectant that helps skin hold onto water. It helps to hydrate the outer layers of skin, and, in turn, that improves the look of it, making it appear plumper, glowy and more hydrated.

Read more: The best CeraVe products for your skin

The result

As with all skincare, it does take a while to see tangible results, however, the timing on receiving this serum sample was great for our tester, as she was able to use it in the days following a laser facial. It worked well to soothe and nourish her skin, ridding it of that telltale tightness that can occur.

It was particularly great for her to use on another occasion after getting a little heavy handed with a new BHA acid toner, when the B5 serum got to work instantly, helping to rehydrate the skin – particularly on some areas of dryness. The formula felt nourishing despite its lightweight texture and it helped relieve the tingly feeling that happens when the barrier is compromised.

Our tester also liked that it layered well with other products, including make-up and sunscreen, and that it could also be used in tandem with the original baume, for a extra hit of hydration, as and when it was needed.

Continue reading...

The verdict: La Roche-Posay cicaplast B5 serum

Overall, we’d say La Roche-Posay’s cicaplast B5 serum is definitely worth having in your skincare arsenal. Hardworking and effective but fuss-free, it’s not a product you necessarily need to use every single day, though. Instead, it’s ideal for the times when skin might be feeling drier, more sensitive or more irritated than usual, or after a peel or another similar treatment, because it’s the sort of product that you can trust to repair skin and that isn’t likely to cause further issues.

