Rhode peptide glazing fluid
- Key ingredients: Niacinamide, peptides, hyaluronic acid, marula oil
- Size: 50ml
This is the product we were most keen to try – and the one the whole world is most keen to try. It’s dubbed as Hailey’s signature dewy glow in a bottle, and those few words alone were enough to convince us. The serum itself is incredibly lightweight and absorbs into skin really well, and it initially feels cooling on application.
It has an impressive list of ingredients, including niacinamide to nourish and brighten skin; peptides to plump; hyaluronic acid to lock in hydration, and marula oil to support the skin’s barrier. It brightened instantly and felt hydrating too. While the promised dewy finish was subtle, it did provide a ‘lit from within’ glow that perked up our otherwise dull-looking skin.
We found the formula played well with other products: it was applied underneath sunscreen and on top of an antioxidant serum, and it didn’t pill. The one small downside is the packaging of this one product feels a little bit cheap, and the lid was hard to get off at times, but that’s something we can definitely overlook.