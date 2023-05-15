Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The wait is over: Hailey Bieber’s in-demand skincare line Rhode – which is her middle name – will soon be available on UK shores, and we couldn’t be more excited. Since its initial launch last June, shipping has been limited but, last week, it was announced the brand would start taking orders from overseas from 17 May 2023.

For the uninitiated, Hailey Bieber is a model and social media sensation. She’s the reason you’ve been seeing ‘glazed doughnut’ manicures all over your feeds for the best part of the year, and it’s fair to say anything she wears, eats or does either goes viral or becomes an immediate trend.

So, it probably comes as no surprise to hear the internet went wild over news of a Hailey Bieber skincare line. The essence of the brand is a curated edit of well-formulated skincare products, with Bieber saying: “I live by a collection of edited essentials – one really good coat, or one really good moisturiser that works perfectly for me and that I’ll always come back to,” demonstrating her ethos.

Rhode is certified cruelty-free, all of its packaging is made from PCR and FSC-certified material, and it’s been developed in partnership with – and tested by – dermatologists. Plus, it’s suitable for sensitive skin, and everything in the range is available fragrance-free.

But are the products as good as they sound? Do they live up to the hype? We tried them to find out – keep reading this article for our full verdict.

How we tested

We received samples of The Rhode Kit (£95, Rhodeskin.com) almost a week before launch. The kit includes peptide glazing fluid, barrier restore cream and three peptide lip treatments (salted caramel, watermelon and unscented). We incorporated each product into our daily routine for a few days and, although we haven’t tested them long enough to comment on any long-term results, we’re here to bring you our initial thoughts.

Our skin is blemish-prone and sits somewhere in between oily and dry. We have also been using a prescription-strength retinoid and our skin is prone to dryness from that, so we were interested to see how well the barrier restore cream worked on our skin.