The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
I put the viral anti-wrinkle ‘Botox in a bottle’ serum to the test
Is the SkinCeuticals p-tiox serum a line-smoothing innovation or just viral hype?
I’ve lost track of the number of products marketed as having Botox-like effects. Very few pique my interest, as most are just beauty overpromises. But I have to say, when I heard the SkinCeuticals p-tiox was going viral and being dubbed ‘Botox in a bottle’, I listened.
And that’s because, firstly, the comparison isn’t coming from the brand itself (no reputable skincare brand would ever use such a term), the hype is coming from skincare fans who have been loving the advanced peptide anti-ageing serum’s line-smoothing results.
Secondly, SkinCeuticals is a leader in the field of skincare research and innovation. While no topical product could actually mimic the effects of muscle-freezing Botox, if a product is going to come close to having such an effect, it’s going to come from a science-led, research-intensive, results-driven skincare brand like SkinCeuticals.
And lastly, I’m a big fan of the brand. I’m in good company, as SkinCeuticals is not just a favourite among beauty editors and insiders; celebrities and dermatologists love to name-drop that they also use its products. One of its most popular products is its vitamin C serum, C E ferulic (also a favourite of mine). It’s become a real modern beauty icon, a gold-standard antioxidant skin-protecting serum, but are SkinCeuticals just as good at formulating a corrective serum or is it just viral hype?
Promising to reduce the look of nine different types of expression lines, including forehead, crow’s feet, and marionettes, as well as improve skin texture and boost radiance, I put the SkinCeuticals p-tiox serum to the test.
How I tested
I’m an experienced beauty editor, in my 40s, with all the typical signs of ageing, including fine lines and a loss of radiance. I haven’t used anti-ageing injectables for a few years now, so my biggest skincare concern is my deep frown line (or glabellar line) between my eyebrows that this serum promises to tackle.
I put the serum into my morning and evening skincare routines under the same moisturiser for two months and considered the formula, texture and consistency, ease of application, and, most importantly, the results. You can read about my testing criteria in detail at the end of the review.
SkinCeuticals p-tiox serum
- Key ingredients: Neurotransmitter-inhibiting peptides, niacinamide, polyhydroxy acid (PHA)
- Frangrance free: Yes
- Why we love it
- Brightens and smooths skin tone and texture
- Softens expression lines and wrinkles over time
- Suitable for all skin types including sensitive
- Take note
- Expensive price tag
- Watery texture so be careful not to overuse
- Slight tackiness to formula
The formula
Repeated muscle contractions on the face cause expression lines, also known as contraction lines. I frown a lot, I’ve even had a friend tell me I do it in my sleep, hence why I have a deep wrinkle between my brows that is getting worse with age. P-tiox has been proven to reduce the look of this glabellar line (some get two, also known as ‘11 lines’), as well as other forehead wrinkles, crow’s feet and under eye wrinkles, to name just a few.
It’s able to do this thanks to a combination of neurotransmitter-inhibiting peptides that are the key ingredients in the formulation that work by relaxing muscle contractions that create these lines in the first place. (If you’re into science, the ingredients are acetyl hexapeptide-8 and dipeptide)
Line-smoothing aside, SkinCeuticals has also packed niacinamide into the formula, a skin-strengthening, pore-reducing, and brightening superstar. And if that’s not enough, it also includes polyhydroxy acid, or PHA, the newest exfoliating acid that promotes skin cell turnover, bringing new, more radiant skin to the surface – all while being gentler on the skin and better for dry and sensitive skin types.
The application
Just like many of SkinCeuticals' serums, the p-tiox serum comes in a glass pipette dropper bottle, ideal for its watery consistency. It’s easiest to apply five to six drops (as recommended) into the palm of your hand before pressing into the skin, as the texture is so runny.
I followed SkinCeuticals' advice and added the serum to my morning and evening skincare routines. In the mornings, I applied it after cleansing and before my vitamin C serum and moisturiser. In the evenings, it followed a double cleanse, and then I layered my night cream on top.
The result
You have to manage your expectations with this serum. ‘Botox in a bottle’, it is not, well, if we’re taking the term literally. From a scientific point of view, Botox is injected into the muscle, and a serum applied onto the skin topically cannot penetrate that far. There is no way that a serum can mimic the results of having anti-wrinkle injections.
It’s more a term of endearment for the anti-wrinkle serum, or high praise if you will, because it really does deliver. I’m really impressed with how it softened the look of my fine lines, especially around the eyes and forehead. It made my deep-set frown line look less aggressive.
The impressive results don’t stop there, as the serum also delivers on radiance. Instantly, it leaves behind a glow on the skin, but over time, it brightens and smooths. There’s a clear luminosity to my complexion that wasn’t there before.
One word of warning, though, you do have to be patient to see results. They don’t just happen overnight. You do have to use it daily, consistently, and for at least a month to start seeing its radiance-renewing and line-smoothing abilities. But persevere and you’re in for a treat.
Is the SkinCeuticals p-tiox serum worth it?
While no product can replace the results of Botox, the fact that fans have called it ‘Botox in a bottle’ is more a tribute to how good the SkinCeuticals p-tiox wrinkle modulating peptide serum is at reducing the look of lines and wrinkles, and I can attest to that. What’s more, I love how brighter, smoother, and more radiant my skin is because of its use. The only downside, of course, is the price. But, as I always say: the one product worth splurging on in your skincare routine, if it's skin-rejuvenation you’re after, is the serum where you’re going to get the best results. So, for me, the splurge is worth it.
How I tested the SkinCeuticals p-tiox serum
As mentioned, I’m a beauty expert in my 40s. I’ve tested just about every serum and anti-ageing product under the sun. When testing the SkinCeuticals p-tiox serum, I used it for two months and looked at the following criteria when testing:
- Formula: I investigated the formulation, including the key ingredients that it contains. I also looked at texture and consistency, taking into account how it felt on the skin.
- Application: I assessed how easy the serum is to apply and slot into my skincare routine. I also considered how it felt on my skin and how well it layered with my moisturiser on top.
- Results: I looked at any immediate effects the serum had on my skin, as well as the long-term effects.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist who specialises in mature and anti-ageing skincare and beauty products. After speaking to expert dermatologists for their advice, she’s reviewed everything from the best neck creams to retinol eye creams to find the best value products that actually make an impact on fine lines and pigmentation, making her well placed to review the p-tiox anti-wrinkle serum from SkinCeuticals.
For more popular skincare tested by our team, these are the best Korean skincare products to buy