I put the viral anti-wrinkle ‘Botox in a bottle’ serum to the test

I’ve lost track of the number of products marketed as having Botox-like effects. Very few pique my interest, as most are just beauty overpromises. But I have to say, when I heard the SkinCeuticals p-tiox was going viral and being dubbed ‘Botox in a bottle’, I listened.

And that’s because, firstly, the comparison isn’t coming from the brand itself (no reputable skincare brand would ever use such a term), the hype is coming from skincare fans who have been loving the advanced peptide anti-ageing serum’s line-smoothing results.

Secondly, SkinCeuticals is a leader in the field of skincare research and innovation. While no topical product could actually mimic the effects of muscle-freezing Botox, if a product is going to come close to having such an effect, it’s going to come from a science-led, research-intensive, results-driven skincare brand like SkinCeuticals.

And lastly, I’m a big fan of the brand. I’m in good company, as SkinCeuticals is not just a favourite among beauty editors and insiders; celebrities and dermatologists love to name-drop that they also use its products. One of its most popular products is its vitamin C serum, C E ferulic (also a favourite of mine). It’s become a real modern beauty icon, a gold-standard antioxidant skin-protecting serum, but are SkinCeuticals just as good at formulating a corrective serum or is it just viral hype?

Promising to reduce the look of nine different types of expression lines, including forehead, crow’s feet, and marionettes, as well as improve skin texture and boost radiance, I put the SkinCeuticals p-tiox serum to the test.

How I tested

I tested the serum on my skin to see the results

I’m an experienced beauty editor, in my 40s, with all the typical signs of ageing, including fine lines and a loss of radiance. I haven’t used anti-ageing injectables for a few years now, so my biggest skincare concern is my deep frown line (or glabellar line) between my eyebrows that this serum promises to tackle.

I put the serum into my morning and evening skincare routines under the same moisturiser for two months and considered the formula, texture and consistency, ease of application, and, most importantly, the results. You can read about my testing criteria in detail at the end of the review.