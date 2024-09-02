The Ordinary’s anti-ageing hero products are currently half-price

Support truly

If you’re familiar with The Ordinary then you’ll know the legend status that the brand’s retinol 0.2 per cent in squalane (£5.92, Lookfantastic.com) holds. It was constantly out of stock when it first dropped and, even six years on since its launch, it still bears a high-standing reputation as one of Deciem’s (The Ordinary’s parent company) best products.

Anti-ageing is the name of the game with The Ordinary’s retinol, promising to minimise age spots and firm up skin that’s lost its elasticity. And it’s not the only magic worker from the brand’s impressive product roster. Indeed, the multi-peptide + HA serum (£12.72, Lookfantastic.com) and the natural moisturising factors + HA cream (£4.88, Lookfantastic.com) fall under the mature skin-friendly umbrella. Right now, you can grab these plus the hero retinol for half the price. That’s right, the firm and plump collection, as it’s being termed, has had its price slashed from £29.40 to £14.70 (Lookfantastic.com) and we wouldn’t hang about – who knows how long this reduction will stick around.

Not only is the moisturising HA cream IndyBest-approved, but the peptides in the HA serum make for an ample retinol alternative on the days between your vitamin A (the group retinol falls under) application. If you’re not clued up, most people find easing themselves into retinol use to be easier on their skin and prevent irritation. Naturally, this makes the now-reduced trio from The Ordinary the perfect way to get your skin aboard the age-defiant complexion bandwagon. All aboard, keep reading.

The Ordinary the firm and plump collection: Was £29.40, now £14.70, Lookfantastic.com

open image in gallery ( The Ordinary/The Independent )

Starting with the retinol that practically has its own fanbase, The Ordinary’s retinol range is quite extensive in 2024 and offers you the option of one per cent, 0.5 per cent and the pictured 0.2 per cent in squalane formulations. The one in question is the most gentle of the trio and, as with all three products, uses the nourishing anti-inflammatory properties of squalane to minimise any flare-ups as a result of the retinol.

The product dispenses as oil and feels silky and comforting on the skin. It’s an ideal retinol for anti-ageing newbies and, reviewing the stronger 1 per cent retinol, our tester said that they “found this serum to be a gentler introduction to retinol, with the addition of squalane balancing out the formula for a more nourishing result. We used the product two to three times a week at nighttime and think it would be a great pick for those with normal to dry skin types.”

Read more: 10 best retinol creams and serums that are powerful and effective

The HA moisturising cream, too, is an IndyBest favourite, with our tester naming it the best fuss-free moisturiser for men. This “moisturiser, for example, is a potent blend of ingredients naturally found in the skin, including amino acids, ceramides, glycerine, saccharides, and hyaluronic acid, all of which are known for their nourishing effect. After just a few uses of this moisturiser, your skin will look and feel healthier,” they said.

As for the multi-peptide serum, we’re all aboard the peptide hype train at the moment with so many of us struggling to prevent skin barrier damage. Where retinol and AHAs (exfoliating skin acids) can be quite harsh on the skin when we’re over-zealous with them, peptides offer a refreshing antidote with all the same plumping and firming effects, but none of the skin stress. While we’re yet to test The Ordinary’s formula, it boasts an oily skin-friendly water-based formula featuring glycerin, hyaluronic acid (of course) and no less than six different peptide technologies.

With almost £15 off, this trio is certainly not one to miss with the harshness of winter and its chapping, flaking and general skin havoc just around the corner.

Read more: What is hyperpigmentation and how can I get rid of it?