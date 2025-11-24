As many skincare lovers know, The Ordinary is a one-stop shop for affordable, no-nonsense formulas. Whether you’re after a glycolic acid to exfoliate, a hyaluronic acid to hydrate or an affordable retinal to tackle fine lines – The Ordinary has you covered.

Its formulas cut out the premium filler, so you’ll see no fragrance or fancy packaging. Though that’s not to say they’re ineffective. On the contrary, The Ordinary funnels its budget into the areas that count: the hard-working ingredients.

And I’ve just found a trio from the brand that is no exception. Tackling the appearance of ageing on the skin from three angles, the aptly named plump and firm collection (was £29.40, now £23.31, Lookfantastic.com) uses peptides to stimulate collagen production, retinol to boost cell turnover and hyaluronic acid to quench dehydrated skin. Together, these products are a comprehensive solution to minimise signs of ageing. Though when it comes to preventing future wrinkles from forming, you’ll still need to rely on an SPF.

With 20 per cent off the bundle right now (and the dry climes of winter fast approaching), now’s a better time than ever to stock up. Scroll on to learn more and shop now.

The Ordinary the firm and plump collection The three products in this collection are designed to be used after cleansing and toning, but before applying SPF (if using in the daytime). If anti-ageing is the central focus of your skincare routine, you might even opt to use the peptide serum in the daytime and the retinol at night. While our testers haven’t tested these exact products, they’ve used similar formulas from the brand, including its retinal 0.2 per cent emulsion (£15.20, Lookfantastic.com) and hyaluronic acid 2 per cent + B5 (£8.80, Lookfantastic.com). When reviewing the retinal in her guide to the best retinol creams and serums, beauty editor Lucy Partington found the formula to be “extremely effective” and suitable for sensitive skin types, owing to its inclusion of “oats for their soothing properties”. I’ve also tested The Ordinary’s hyaluronic acid for my guide to the best. The clear serum left my skin with a “healthy-looking glow all day long”, and I enjoyed the extra ingredients, with “ceramides to combat flaking and dryness, pro-vitamin b5 to heal inflammation and fatty acids to prevent the development of fine lines.” If the brand’s peptide + HA and retinol + squalane serums are anything like these IndyBest-approved picks, then your skin will be in for a supple and smooth future. As for The Ordinary’s natural moisturising factors + HA, beauty tester Helen Wilson-Beevers reviewed it and found that it had a lightweight texture yet provided excellent hydration for dry skin. With a saving of more than £6 on these skin-loving, anti-ageing heroes, you’ll want to be quick with your purchase – who knows how long this deal will hang about. What to know Sutable for : Dry to combination skin and non-sensitive skin

Dry to combination skin and non-sensitive skin Vegan and cruelty-free : Yes, both Prices may vary £29 £23 from Lookfantastic.com

