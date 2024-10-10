The Ordinary the hydrate & brighten set
- Sizes: 150ml cleanser, 100ml AHA toner, 30ml eye treatment, 60ml HA serum and 100ml moisturiser
- Key ingredients across the board: Squalane to nourish, glycolic acid to exfoliate, caffeine to brighten, hyaluronic acid to hydrate, and amino acids to soothe
- Cruelty-free: Yes
- Fragranced: No
- Best for: All skin types
- Why we love it
- 60ml double-size vials included
- Full-face of products featured
- Suitable for all skin types
There are five skincare saviours included within the set: the squalane cleanser (£14.90, Boots.com), the glycolic acid 7% exfoliating toner (£7.70, Boots.com), the caffeine solution 5% + EGCG (£8.40, Boots.com), the hyaluronic acid 2% + B5 (£15.50, Boots.com) and the natural moisturising factors + HA cream (£12.80, Boots.com).
Altogether, the set is worth £59.30 and comes wrapped in a silver-adorned box perfect for anyone getting a headstart on Christmas shopping.
From the squalane cleanser (a real hero for dry skin types) to the glycolic acid toner that TikTok’s @bambidoesbeauty surprisingly dubbed as “the hygine product to get rid of crusty, dusty feet,” – a claim which I, subsequently, put to the test – none of the products included are duds or filler formulas. In fact, I found that my skin appeared smooth, bright and glowy after application and, regarding packaging, I’ve always enjoyed the brand’s minimalist, pharmaceutical design – almost like old chemist’s bottles.
The hyaluronic acid is the hero of the bunch, providing the ultimate thirst-quenching douse of hydration, while the added EGCG (green tea extract) in the eye serum gave my dark circles an instant youth boost.
If you’re on the hunt for a skincare gift for a loved one (or yourself), this is just the ticket, especially now it is half-price.