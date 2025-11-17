The Ordinary’s new ‘filler in a bottle’ serum made me look ‘more youthful’ in my 40s

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Sign up for our free IndyBest email Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

What happens when a TikTok viral skincare ingredient is infused into the signature apothecary-style brown bottle of one of social media’s buzziest skincare brands? Well, you’re about to find out, with my test of the The Ordinary’s new volufiline serum.

The budget-friendly brand is known for taking innovative skincare ingredients and making them accessible. Earlier in the year, it impressed me with its growth factors 15% serum, so I was excited to be one of the beauty journalists to get an early look.

This time, the latest ingredient it has bottled is volufiline. Fans of #BeautyTok will already have heard of it, dubbed ‘filler-in-a-bottle’, it's being praised for its skin-plumping abilities.

Yet, before this launch, volufilin has been a rare ingredient to find in skincare. As trusted products that use the ingredient are so scarce, fans have been buying the ingredient raw and creating their own DIY formulas, or even applying it straight to skin. I wouldn’t recommend applying the raw ingredient to your skin without consulting your doctor, as this could risk irritation. If you want to try it for yourself, The Ordinary’s volufiline serum is the perfect place to start.

As someone who only sees sunken, dark under-eyes every time I catch a glimpse of myself in the mirror, I couldn’t wait to try it, even paired with the best eye creams. Especially, now it’s in a safe-to-use formulation from a reliable beauty brand I trust.

How I tested

I tested the serum to see if it’s worth the hype ( Sabine Wiesel/The Independent )

I’m an experienced beauty editor, in my 40s, with all the typical signs of natural ageing and that’s never had any dermal filler injections. One thing I’ve really noticed, especially in the last few years, is no-matter how much sleep I get, I always have dark circles thanks to volume loss around my eye area.

Getting a sample ahead of launch, I’ve been putting the serum into my morning and evening skincare routines for a month now, so I could bring you my thoughts on the following:

Formula: I looked into the formulation, including the key ingredients and why they’ve been used.

I looked into the formulation, including the key ingredients and why they’ve been used. Application: I assessed how easy the serum was to apply and slot into my skincare routine. I also considered how it felt on my skin and how well it layered with other products.

I assessed how easy the serum was to apply and slot into my skincare routine. I also considered how it felt on my skin and how well it layered with other products. Results: I looked at any immediate effects the serum had on my skin, as well as long-term.

Why you can trust IndyBest reviews

Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist in her 40s who specialises in mature and anti-ageing skincare and beauty products. She’s reviewed everything from the best concealers for mature skin to retinol eye creams and anti-ageing day creams to find the best-value products that work on her fine lines and pigmentation. Sabine has experience speaking to long-standing dermatologists and aestheticians, and is familiar with brands both high-end and affordable.