The Ordinary’s new ‘filler in a bottle’ serum made me look ‘more youthful’ in my 40s
Can you restore lost volume without a needle? This beauty editor found out
When a renowned skincare brand like The Ordinary launches a product with what's being dubbed “filler in a bottle” on TikTok, it's fair to say it's going to fly off the shelves. The volufiline in The Ordinary’s new volufiline serum is claimed to enhance skin volume and plumpness, and I was among the first beauty journalists to try the new product.
Celebrated for bringing advanced skincare ingredients to the masses at accessible prices, the cult brand has built a loyal following for its results-driven anti-ageing serums. I was impressed with its growth factors serum when I tested it earlier this year, and now, volufiline takes centre stage.
With limited reputable products using the ingredient available, some users have resorted to buying the raw ingredient and experimenting at home – a route I wouldn’t recommend, given the potential for irritation.
For those interested in trying it safely, The Ordinary’s serum feels like a far more sensible introduction. As someone who regularly struggles with sunken, dark under eyes, I was keen to see how it performed, even paired with the best eye creams, particularly as it comes from a brand I already trust.
How I tested
I’m an experienced beauty editor, in my 40s, with all the typical signs of natural ageing, and I’ve never had any dermal filler injections. One thing I’ve really noticed, especially in the last few years, is that no matter how much sleep I get, I always have dark circles thanks to volume loss around my eye area.
Getting a sample ahead of launch, I’ve been putting the serum into my morning and evening skincare routines for a month now, so I could bring you my thoughts on the formula, application and results. You can read my testing methodology in detail at the end of the review.
The Ordinary volufiline 92% + pal-isoleucine 1%
- Size 15ml
- Key ingredients Volufiline, pal-isoleucine
- Why we love it
- Layers well in skincare routine and under make-up
- You use very little at a time
- Plumps the look of cheeks, smile lines and under eyes
- Great value
- Take note
- Tingle sensation after applying
- Greasy if over-used
The formula
I’m not on my own; volume loss typically starts to look more noticeable in our 40s. It’s a natural part of ageing, as we get older, all the things that smooth, firm and plump start to degrade. You’ve heard of them: collagen and elastin. But also, the fat pads that give the face structure start to diminish.
And that’s where volufiline comes in. It’s actually a trade name of the molecule sarsasapogenin, which is a fusion of plant extracts. Together, they are said to stimulate and promote lipid storage, increasing volume in areas that need it. Most commonly, under the eyes, cheeks and temples.
To make the formula even more effective, The Ordinary has also combined it with pal-isoleucine (or palmitoyl isoleucine). This supports the production of elastin and collagen to further boost its plumping effect, as well as soften lines and wrinkles.
The application
Unlike the beauty enthusiasts who have been getting hold of volufiline and mixing it up into other products before this launch, this is a ready-to-use serum – no dilution needed.
It is designed to be used directly on targeted areas where volume loss occurs: under-eyes, cheeks, temples, and smile lines. So, this is where I’ve been applying it after moisturiser each morning and evening.
At first, I was a little frustrated that it didn’t come with the brand’s trademark easy-to-use pipette, but then I quickly learned that a little goes a very long way, and it would be too easy to over-use it if it didn’t have the simple one-drop dropper design.
Using it sparingly is key – it has a runny, oily consistency that can feel greasy on the skin if you use too much. I also found the product tingling, especially under the eyes, but the brand warns that this is normal. It wasn’t irritating or unpleasant, and if it was, I would have stopped using it.
The result
Forget the speedy, overpromised results you hear about on socials. All skincare insiders will tell you rejuvenation doesn’t just happen overnight, and that was also the case with this new serum.
However, with consistent use, around the month mark, I did begin to see a visible difference. Most noticeably, around the orbital area. My under-eyes started to look plumper, with shadows less noticeable. Before use, I looked tired and sometimes even unwell. Now, I feel I look brighter and healthier.
My cheeks also look slightly plumper, and my smile lines somewhat softer, which is surprising in such a short amount of time. I’ve always had big cheeks, but they feel firmer and more youthful.
Despite how impressed I am, it is still important to be realistic with expectations. I’m predicting this will go viral on socials with a surge of comparisons to dermal filler, as has already happened with volufiline. So always bear in mind, as with any topical skincare, it is not possible to get the same effect as with injectables.
Is The Ordinary volufiline 92% + pal-isoleucine 1% worth it?
No longer a cult skincare ingredient you can see working its magic on TikTok beauty accounts, volufiline has been bottled up by The Ordinary to make it accessible for all.
The volume-boosting serum works on smoothing lines and plumping hollow areas of the face naturally. I had the best results on my cheeks and under eyes: I look brighter and well-rested, now that the dark circles aren’t so prominent.
The Ordinary is offering an affordable and effective serum that’s worth trying out if you want to target volume loss.
IndyBest beauty writer Lucy Smith spent a week testing the volufiline serum and had mixed results: “I wasn't wowed by the formula's effects on my late-twenties skin. I have an oily complexion and, after applying it to my nasolabial creases, I suffered a small cluster of blemishes in that area in the days that followed.
“I also trialled the serum around my crow's feet – where the skin is less shine-prone – and suffered sensitivity after using. Given that skin becomes drier as it ages, I'd pose that the formula is better suited to more mature complexions.”
How I tested
I was one of the first people to try The Ordinary’s volufiline serum. As someone who is in their 40s, I’m always looking for formulas that actually deliver on the promises that they make, so I used this product for a month. I considered the following when reviewing:
- Formula: I looked into the formulation, including the key ingredients and why they’ve been used.
- Application: I assessed how easy the serum was to apply and slot into my skincare routine. I also considered how it felt on my skin and how well it layered with other products.
- Results: I looked at any immediate effects the serum had on my skin, as well as long-term.
Why you can trust IndyBest reviews
Sabine Wiesel is a beauty journalist in her 40s who specialises in mature and anti-ageing skincare and beauty products. She’s reviewed everything from the best concealers for mature skin to retinol eye creams and anti-ageing day creams to find the best-value products that work on her fine lines and pigmentation. Sabine has experience speaking to long-standing dermatologists and aestheticians, and is familiar with brands both high-end and affordable.
