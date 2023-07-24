Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

When it comes to planning a beauty regime, SPF is a vital step to protect your skin in all weathers. Broad-spectrum buys create a shield against both UVA and UVB rays, with the former being responsible for premature ageing and the latter the leading cause of sun damage. In a nutshell, if you were to prioritise one skincare step, applying SPF should be it.

So, we were excited to find out that IndyBest tried-and-tested brand Trinny London has spent three years perfecting a new SPF. See the light SPF50+ moisturiser launched at the beginning of July, and it’s billed as preventing signs of premature ageing, as well as offering a defence against sunburn.

Fashion and beauty guru Trinny Woodall’s eponymous brand is known for its array of skincare and make-up products, including reveal yourself AHA exfoliant (£38, Trinnylondon.com) and eye2eye cream-based eye shades (£18, Trinnylondon.com). While there is a sun-protection-infused base already in the form of BFF SPF 30 cream skin perfector (£39, Trinnylondon.com), see the light offers next-level support.

Impressively, this new moisturiser offers the highest amount of protection possible against UVA rays, with a PA++++ rating. Meanwhile, the product features SPF 50 and that level of UVB protection translates as a shield against 98 per cent of rays. Plus, its launch accompanied a sun-awareness campaign, with Woodall urging consumers to apply the SPF on cloudy, sunny or rainy days, to help protect their skin.

With key ingredients including raspberry leaf extract, said to offer hydration, we were keen to find out if this new SPF could live up to the hype. Keep reading for our full review.

How we tested

We spent a week testing the new Trinny London see the light SPF 50+ moisturiser. We tried the formula under make-up and on bare skin, and looked at the moisturiser’s consistency and finish. Keep scrolling to see whether see the light layered well, the effect created and our overall verdict.