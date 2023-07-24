Trinny London see the light SPF 50+ moisturiser
- Size: 50ml
- Key ingredients: White tea extract and raspberry leaf extract
- UVA and UVB protection: Yes
- Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes
The product is presented in a slimline purple tube, complete with contrasting yellow branding and a sleek silver lid. Usefully, on the reverse, it explains where to slot SPF into your skincare routine – after cleanser and serum. The pump nozzle makes for easy, mess-free application, and we liberally applied four pumps to our face and neck, as instructed. Plus, before heading out, we popped the lightweight yet sturdy tube into our bag for top-ups, as required, throughout the day.
Our first impression of see the light was how silky the formula is – it felt comforting to slather onto our skin. There’s an uplifting herbal, botanical perfume released, featuring notes such as neroli, jasmine and thyme, and it contains antioxidant ingredients white tea leaf extract and raspberry leaf extract. While it’s safe to say some SPFs can be a bit boring to apply, we found this fragrance element made the process more indulgent and a pleasing part of our morning regime. The scent is not at all overpowering, though. Between that and the smoothing, this premium skincare experience is reflected in the £45 price point. This is UVA and UVB protection that feels like a treat to use.
While the SPF moisturiser is white when it comes out of the tube, the formula absorbs almost instantly, and we didn’t detect even a hint of chalkiness. Instead, the product leaves a sheer, weightless effect on skin, while offering gentle hydration. We were also very happy to note that it layered seamlessly with our other skincare and underneath foundation.
Additionally, when we added more product throughout the day, the SPF moisturiser didn’t settle in our pores, whether we had make-up on our not. This made the top-up process much easier, and, if our skin was feeling parched, the updated layer offered a hydrating, soothing boost.
The moisture provided is fresh and lightweight, and it didn’t slide about on warmer days. While you could layer ‘see the light’ on top of another moisturiser, for a streamlined routine, we didn’t feel the need to. It also doubles up as an effective primer and we’ll be regularly adding this SPF moisturiser to our morning line-up.