The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Trinny London’s new see the light SPF moisturiser was three years in the making, and we’ve tried it

The skincare buy offers high-level broad-spectrum protection against UVA and UVB rays

Helen Wilson-Beevers
Monday 24 July 2023 18:08
<p>This is the latest launch from the IndyBest tried-and-tested brand </p>

This is the latest launch from the IndyBest tried-and-tested brand

(The Independent)

When it comes to planning a beauty regime, SPF is a vital step to protect your skin in all weathers. Broad-spectrum buys create a shield against both UVA and UVB rays, with the former being responsible for premature ageing and the latter the leading cause of sun damage. In a nutshell, if you were to prioritise one skincare step, applying SPF should be it.

So, we were excited to find out that IndyBest tried-and-tested brand Trinny London has spent three years perfecting a new SPF. See the light SPF50+ moisturiser launched at the beginning of July, and it’s billed as preventing signs of premature ageing, as well as offering a defence against sunburn.

Fashion and beauty guru Trinny Woodall’s eponymous brand is known for its array of skincare and make-up products, including reveal yourself AHA exfoliant (£38, Trinnylondon.com) and eye2eye cream-based eye shades (£18, Trinnylondon.com). While there is a sun-protection-infused base already in the form of BFF SPF 30 cream skin perfector (£39, Trinnylondon.com), see the light offers next-level support.

Impressively, this new moisturiser offers the highest amount of protection possible against UVA rays, with a PA++++ rating. Meanwhile, the product features SPF 50 and that level of UVB protection translates as a shield against 98 per cent of rays. Plus, its launch accompanied a sun-awareness campaign, with Woodall urging consumers to apply the SPF on cloudy, sunny or rainy days, to help protect their skin.

With key ingredients including raspberry leaf extract, said to offer hydration, we were keen to find out if this new SPF could live up to the hype. Keep reading for our full review.

How we tested

We spent a week testing the new Trinny London see the light SPF 50+ moisturiser. We tried the formula under make-up and on bare skin, and looked at the moisturiser’s consistency and finish. Keep scrolling to see whether see the light layered well, the effect created and our overall verdict.

Trinny London see the light SPF 50+ moisturiser

  • Size: 50ml
  • Key ingredients: White tea extract and raspberry leaf extract
  • UVA and UVB protection: Yes
  • Vegan-friendly and cruelty-free: Yes

The product is presented in a slimline purple tube, complete with contrasting yellow branding and a sleek silver lid. Usefully, on the reverse, it explains where to slot SPF into your skincare routine – after cleanser and serum. The pump nozzle makes for easy, mess-free application, and we liberally applied four pumps to our face and neck, as instructed. Plus, before heading out, we popped the lightweight yet sturdy tube into our bag for top-ups, as required, throughout the day.

Our first impression of see the light was how silky the formula is – it felt comforting to slather onto our skin. There’s an uplifting herbal, botanical perfume released, featuring notes such as neroli, jasmine and thyme, and it contains antioxidant ingredients white tea leaf extract and raspberry leaf extract. While it’s safe to say some SPFs can be a bit boring to apply, we found this fragrance element made the process more indulgent and a pleasing part of our morning regime. The scent is not at all overpowering, though. Between that and the smoothing, this premium skincare experience is reflected in the £45 price point. This is UVA and UVB protection that feels like a treat to use.

While the SPF moisturiser is white when it comes out of the tube, the formula absorbs almost instantly, and we didn’t detect even a hint of chalkiness. Instead, the product leaves a sheer, weightless effect on skin, while offering gentle hydration. We were also very happy to note that it layered seamlessly with our other skincare and underneath foundation.

Additionally, when we added more product throughout the day, the SPF moisturiser didn’t settle in our pores, whether we had make-up on our not. This made the top-up process much easier, and, if our skin was feeling parched, the updated layer offered a hydrating, soothing boost.

The moisture provided is fresh and lightweight, and it didn’t slide about on warmer days. While you could layer ‘see the light’ on top of another moisturiser, for a streamlined routine, we didn’t feel the need to. It also doubles up as an effective primer and we’ll be regularly adding this SPF moisturiser to our morning line-up.

Continue reading...

The verdict: Trinny London see the light SPF 50+ moisturiser

The new see the light moisturiser has a subtle scent, smoothing formula and layers well with both make-up and skincare alike. Between the gentle fragrance and lightweight hydrating consistency, we found it a joy to apply. If you’re looking for an SPF moisturiser with high level UVA and UVB protection that doubles up as a primer, this could be the treat buy for you.

Topping up on sun protection for this summer and beyond? We’ve rounded up the best body SPFs

