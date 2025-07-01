Save 25% on Shiseido’s suncare range, from sunscreen sticks to SPF lotions

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Shiseido is one of the world’s oldest beauty companies. Founded in 1872, it was the first Western-style pharmacy in Japan. Fast forward 150 years and the brand has just as much of a loyal following.

Known for its commitment to clinical research, its product roster spans skincare and make-up, while its formulas tackle everything from wrinkles and dehydration to dark spots and firming.

The brand is constantly innovating, particularly when it comes to sun care. Last year, Shiseido debuted its patented “SynchroShieldRepair” technology which strengthens UV protection in its formulas against elements like water and heat. In practice, this means it automatically repairs sun protection that’s damaged by friction or rubbing.

Plus, its SPFs are made with 65 per cent skincare ingredients, specifically targeted for anti-ageing. Its a winning formula – the sunscreen stick has been praised for not leaving a white caste and sitting nicely under make-up, while the expert lotion is loved for its smoothing and plumping finish.

Whether you’re looking to stock up on Shiseido SPFs or try the range for the first time, the good news is that the beauty brand has launched a summer sale in time for your next holiday. With 25 per cent off sun care, these are the best SPF formulas to try from Shiseido.

Shiseido expert sun protector lotion, SPF30: Was £39, now £29.25, Shiseido.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shiseido )

This cult sunscreen glides into to skin with an invisible finish, meaning there’s no white caste or pasty feel. Described as lightweight and hydrating, the SPF is formulated with 68 per cent skincare ingredients for smoothing and plumping benefits. Strengthened by the brand’s signature technology, it’s designed to be heat and water-proof, giving you peace of mind when on holiday.

Shiseido expert sun protector clear stick, SPF50: Was £32, now £24, Shiseido.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shiseido )

This Shiseido SPF stick secured a spot in our round-up of the best sunscreen sticks, where it was dubbed the best formula for exercising in. As with the rest of the range, it’s water- and sweat-resistant, making it perfect for everything from swimming to commuting in a heatwave. Helpfully, the twist-up stick has a wide shape for easy application but rounded edges for lips or ears. “As it’s completely transparent, there was no residue during testing,” our reviewer said. “The SPF added a sheeny, weightless layer and left a slight dewy effect, which felt hydrating on dry skin.”

Shiseido UV protective compact foundation, SPF30: Was £38, now £28.50, Shiseido.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shiseido )

This make-up and sun-protection hybrid is a hero addition to your summer beauty routine. The compact foundation boasts a matte finish for natural, medium coverage. Formulated to even the skin tone, smooth fine lines and mask pores, the powder has the added benefit of offering SPF30 UV protection. Equally, light application throughout the day can minimise shine and top up areas where necessary. Available in 10 shades, the powder contains hyaluronic acid for extra hydration.

Shiseido tanning compact SPF10: Was £29.25, Shiseido.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shiseido )

If you prefer glowy and bronzed coverage, try the Shiseido tanning compact. The formula is available in five bronzing shades to even out your skin tone, smooth pores and blur fine lines, leaving a golden finish that’s perfect for summer. The foundation is perspiration, water and grease-resistant, while the skin-friendly formula contains plumping and soothing ingredients. Containing SPF10, it doesn’t offer optimum sun protection, so make sure you layer with stronger sunscreens.

Shiseido expert sun protector cream SPF50: £27.75, Shiseido.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Shiseido )

Reduced by £10, now’s your chance to try Shiseido’s bestselling SPF50 cream which works to smooth and plump skin while protecting it from UV rays. Fans praise it for being lightweight and breathable, absorbing into skin quickly without leaving a greasy residue. Its efficaciousness is only strengthened by contact with heat and water, thanks to the brand’s reinforcing technology.

Best face sunscreens for 2025, tested by a beauty expert