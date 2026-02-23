The Lidl trolley has been made into a designer bag

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

We’re used to seeing supermarket trolleys rattling around car parks or abandoned at the end of the checkout – not swinging from the arms of fashion editors at London Fashion Week. But in what might be the most unlikely style crossover of the year, the humble Lidl trolley has been transformed into a handbag.

In a collaboration that fully embraces utilitarian chic, Nik Bentel Studio has teamed up with Lidl to create The Trolley Bag.

Crafted from industrial stainless steel, the bag features Lidl’s instantly recognisable yellow and blue trolley handle, hooked onto a sleek metal-bar frame. It also comes complete with a detachable chain strap, a trolley coin fob (naturally), and a dust bag – because even a supermarket-inspired accessory deserves the full luxury treatment.

The New York-based designer has built a reputation for playful, offbeat takes on everyday items, having previously created a spaghetti packet-inspired clutch bag and a wallet that looks exactly like the download folder in Apple devices.

This isn’t Bentel’s first foray into supermarket couture with Lidl, either. Last year, he unveiled a leather handbag inspired by the retailer’s all-butter croissant, complete with a croissant-shaped coin purse tucked inside a brown bakery-style crossbody bag. The limited-edition piece sold out within minutes.

The Trolley Bag launches to coincide with London Fashion Week, with a ballot opening at 10am on Thursday 26 February. Those in the capital can also try their luck at the exclusive ‘Lidl Fresh Drop’ event on D’Arblay Street (W1F 8ED), running from 9.30am to 5pm, where a limited number of bags will be available.

While the bag’s price hasn’t yet been released, Nik Bentel’s designs can cost up to £250. However, last year’s Lidl croissant handbag was on sale for just £50 with all proceeds going to the children’s charity NSPCC.

Since the collaboration was announced, there has been wide hype for the bag with one fan saying “I need this in my life” while others have called it chic and on-point branding.

Lidl market director Joanna Gomer told Dezeen: “Our ‘Trolley Bag’ – a reimagination of an everyday shopping essential – is designed for working not just the runway, but the aisles too.”

On Instagram, Lidl said: “Following the success of its ‘Croissant Bag’ predecessor, we’re hitting the catwalk once again with a purse-onality packed gem in the latest chapter of supermarket luxury fashion.”

