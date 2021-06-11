Whether you’re looking to build up your jewellery collection or want to send a gift to a loved one, Pandora is a go-to destination for everything from necklaces to bracelets and rings.

The popular jeweller is best known for its signature charms and unique designs – as well as a recent foray into lab-grown diamonds as it pledges to become more sustainable in its practices.

We’ve always got one eye on the sales, from the Amazon Prime Day shopping bonanza to the rare Friends of Glossier sale with 20 per cent savings.

And now, Pandora has launched its summer sale with discounts of up to 50 per cent – meaning now’s the perfect time to sort a friend’s upcoming birthday present or to give yourself a payday treat.

Whatever your penchant – whether it’s gold, silver sterling or rose gold – there’s something for every taste. Here, we’ve done the hard work for you and found the best deals to add to your cart, from rings designed for stacking to statement charms.

Read more:

Our IndyBest team hand-picks every deal we feature. We may earn some commission from the links in this article, but our selections have been made independently and without bias. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Pandora garden scene Murano glass charm: Was £35, now £28, Pandora.net

(Pandora )

Crafted from Murano glass in an iridescent design, a garden scene with tiny bees and pastel-hued flowers is depicted on this classic Pandora-style charm that is now reduced by 20 per cent. The hand-finished charm is set on a sterling silver core and is perfect for elevating a simple silver chain bracelet.

Buy now

Pandora me bangle: Was £45, now £36, Pandora.net

(Pandora )

This sleek silver sterling bangle boasts a minimalist design with the added detailing of Pandora’s classic logo ball clasp. Compatible with the jeweller’s charm collection, customise the bangle with up to 30 different designs for a completely personalised piece of jewellery.

Buy now

Pandora logo bar stacking ring: Was £35, now £24, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Designed for stacking, this sterling silver logo bar ring has a geometric shape and minimalist aesthetic. The recognisable Pandora logo sits atop the flat bar which has a row of grooved hearts inside. The ring’s slim silhouette is given shine with the polished metal finish that will compliment your other stacking pieces perfectly.

Buy now

Pandora red hot air balloon travel charm: Was £40, now £28, Pandora.net

(Pandora )

This red hot-air-balloon charm will add some quirk to your bracelet or necklace with its hand-painted transparent pale pink and crimson red enamel detailing. Crafted from sterling silver, the dangling basket is decorated with hearts and detailed with a miniature propellor.

Buy now

Pandora joined hearts necklace: Was £115, now £80, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

This classic chain in rose gold is detailed with hearts and would make a sweet gift for a loved one. Boasting Pandora’s signature blush-pink tone, the necklace is adjustable to three lengths so it can be worn dangling or more delicately around the neck.

Buy now

Link chain and stones bracelet: Was £125, now £87, Pandora.net

(Pandora)

Reduced by 30 per cent, this Pandora link chain and stones bracelet is perfect for taking you from daytime to evening. The chunky, classic design is crafted from a gold-plated metal that’s hand-finished in Pandora’s rose tone. Nice detailing is awarded with the clear cubic zirconia on three of the bracelet’s links and a dangling tag on the closing link.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on fashion and women’s accessories, try the links below:

For more style inspiration, read our review of Pandora’s lab-grown diamonds and the best jewellery under £100

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.